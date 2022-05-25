Matthew McConaughey, Uvalde, Texas native, addresses school massacre: ‘This is an epidemic we can control’

Many Hollywood notables took to social media to vent their considerable and understandable anger following the Uvalde, Texas elementary school massacre on Tuesday. In addition to anguished tweets from the likes of Taylor Swift, Mindy Kaling, and Chris Evans (whose “F–KING ENOUGH!!!!” got right to the point) there was a fairly lengthy statement from the politically mercurial Texas native Matthew McConaughey.

The Academy Award-winning actor was actually born in Uvalde (current population of around 15,000) and lived there during his elementary school years. (He moved to Longview, Texas, over seven hours away, at around age 10.)

McConaughey posted his statement late Tuesday night, as reports of the death toll kept rising. (The gunman, who legally purchased an AR-15 style rifle the day he turned 18, killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers. He died at the scene, from police gunfire.)

“As you are all aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town,” he wrote. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he wrote.

“The true call to action is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

The note continued: “As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evalute, and renegotiate our wants from our needs,” he said, taking something of an inside-the-Texas-family tone, beginning to realize that being pro-Second Amendment does not necessarily mean that an 18-year-old should have access to a high powered, automatic assault rifle that can fire 400 rounds per minute.

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better,” he continued. “We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

He ended with a note to the parents who dropped their kids off at school, only to never hold them again. “f prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming.”

This is a notable statement because McConaughey is a Hollywood star who has self-identified his politics as “aggressively centric” instead of liberal. In 2021, he toyed with the idea of running for Governor of Texas, and has also busied himself with raising money for Texas charities, but in a very “proud, by-your-bootstraps” way—for people “not looking for a handout, they are looking for a helpin’ hand.”

Maybe the next election cycle will see McConaughey waving that ten-gallon hat before throwing it in the ring.