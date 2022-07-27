Maxence Vire’s charming magic act wows the judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’ [WATCH]

Night 8 of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 continued on July 26 with another slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for the eighth week of round 1 auditions. There have been many successful magic acts over the year on AGT, so when another one auditions for the show the judges want to see something new. Frenchman Maxence Vire was able to stand out with a “charming” and comedic act that kept the judges’ attention. Watch the full audition in the video above.

Maxence told Howie that “magic is [his] life,” having first seen it in a Parisian cabaret at the age of 10, and that he came to AGT in order to continue performing it as a career. His already engaging personality flowed right into a set of tricks that were peppered with personality-driven jokes and seemingly failed tricks. Those missteps came full circle by the end of his set in proof that they were not in fact errors, but part of the predictive magic that brought together his entire set.

Because he engaged all of the judges up close, they felt highly entertained by his presentation and were able to interact with what Heidi called his charming personality. She said he “ticks all the boxes” and Howie mentioned that because they didn’t know where it was going, it made it all more surprising and funny. Simon detracted a bit by calling Maxence “at times annoying and unusual,” but noting that the magic was good and the audience loved him. Even with his hesitation, and “all things considered,” Simon joined the other three judges to give Maxence a full set of four yes votes to advance to the next round.

