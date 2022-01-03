Mel Brooks on his 70-year friendship with Carl Reiner: ‘He tested me every day in every way’

One of Mel Brooks’ comedic masterworks is 1974’s “Young Frankenstein” starring Gene Wilder as Dr. F and Peter Boyle as the Monster. So, it seems apropos that the first movie the 95-year-old EGOT ever saw was James Whale’s 1931 “Frankenstein” starring Boris Karloff as the Monster. During a recent Zoom conversation with Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning writer/producer Larry Karaszewski (“Ed Wood,” “The People Vs. O.J. Simpson”) for his autobiography “All About Me: My Remarkable Life in Show Business,” Brooks admitted the film terrified him.

“My brother Bernie took me… I was too young to see a scary picture like that, but my mother was doing the floors. She said [to Bernie] ‘Get him out. Take him to the movies.”’ When five-year-old Mel came home from the window, he closed the window next to his bed. “It was July and my mother rushed in and opened the window. It was before air conditioning. I said, ‘No, keep it closed because if Frankenstein climbs up on the fire escape, he’s going to find me, bite me and eat me.”

But his mother was smart. She reasoned with little Mel. “She said, ‘Ok, let’s say Frankenstein wants to come to America, specifically wants to eat you. His problem is he’s got to find a boat because he’s in Transylvania. It’s not going to be easy. I don’t know if they are going to let him buy a ticket. He’s a scary guy, but maybe he sneaks on the boat. Okay. He gets to America. He gets to New York. He doesn’t know the subway system. He thought he was going to the Bronx. We’re in Brooklyn.”

She continued with her story: “’Okay, let’s say he discovers you’re in Brooklyn. We’re on the fifth floor and it’s a hot night. The windows on the first floor are going to be open. So , he’s going to first come to the first floor. He’ll eat everyone on the first floor. He’ll be just stuffed. So he wouldn’t even think about climbing up to the fifth floor to eat you. So, let’s keep the window open.’” And Brooks agreed: “’Okay, that makes sense.’ She reasoned me into some kind of a deal.

Brooks quipped that most of his memoir is true. “There are a couple of things that are exaggerated to make me look taller and handsome, better.” Karaszewski was surprised how emotional the chapters were of his childhood growing up in Williamsburg in Brooklyn.

Brooks revealed it was great and terrible to go back to his childhood “because I remembered all the fun I had being a child, playing in the streets of Williamsburg and also during that time, getting run over by a car while I was skating. That turned out alright because I got a box of candy when I was in the hospital. Sometimes I had to struggle through a lot of emotion, remembering all the kids I played with. We didn’t know we were poor. I just loved living in Williamsburg. The terrible thing happened when I was nine, it was just a calamity. They gave us homework and an hour was taken away from playing Johnny-on-the-Pony and kick-the-can. There should be no homework. “

Before he turned to comedy, Brooks actually played drums in a band at the Butler Lodge in the Catskills in Hurleyville, New York. Pincus Cohen, who owned the lodge, went to Brooks one night to see if he could fill in for one of the comics on the bill who was sick. “Every comic in the mountains was named Jackie,” he said, breaking out into song: ‘My name is Jackie. They say I’m wacky.”’ Brooks didn’t have an act, but he quickly made up a song: “I’m Melvin Brooks. I made up a song for that night, I’ve come to stop the show. Just a ham, who’s minus looks…. I’m out of my mind. Won’t you be kind and please love Melvin Brooks.”

The song was just what the audience wanted. Brooks then proceeded to do Jackie’s act which consisted of some pretty moldy jokes: “I just flew in from Chicago and boy are my arms tired. I met a girl in Chicago who is so skinny, I took her to a restaurant the maître d’ said, ‘Check your umbrella?’” That’s how Brooks became a comedy writer. “I said if I’m going to replace these Jackies, I better have better jokes,” he said. “So I turned into a drummer/comedy writer except drumming was authentically important because in drumming there’s a beat. There’s a tempo. And in comedy, it’s the same thing. There’s a beat, there’s a tempo and a joke when it hits the rim. When you make the rim shot, that’s the laugh. So, drumming and comedy are very, very similar and very intimate.”

Brooks is still dealing with the death in 2020 of Carl Reiner. They were BBF’s for 70 years beginning when Brooks was a young writer on NBC’s landmark comedy-variety series “Your Show of Shows” with Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Reiner and Howard Morris. And it was while they were working on the show, the two developed the beloved “The 2,000-Year-Old Man” comedy sketches. “Carl was so great,” said Brooks. “He also helped in the writers’ room.”

And one day, Reiner came into the writers’ room with a wire recorder, sat down next to Brooks “shoved the microphone in my face and said, ‘So I understand that you are actually, 2,000 years old.’ That was the birth of this guy. He asked me questions. He said, ‘What’s kept you alive?’ I said, ‘Oh, I never touch fried foods.’ Carl was always testing me every day in every way. It’s tough living life without Carl Reiner. It’s a big burden for me.’”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions