Melanie Lynskey could score her first 2 Emmy nominations with ‘Yellowjackets’ and ‘Candy’

Melanie Lynskey might be in for a huge Emmy year. The quirky character actress has two big projects this TV season, the buzzy Showtime drama “Yellowjackets” and the upcoming Hulu miniseries “Candy,” with plum roles in both that could finally net her some recognition by the TV academy. Lynskey is already projected to earn a nomination for “Yellowjackets” following her Critics Choice win, but her powerful role in “Candy” could make her the rare actor to score two nominations in one year.

“Candy” centers on Candy Montgomery, the real-life Texas woman who murdered her best friend, Betty Gore. Jessica Biel plays Montgomery while Lynskey plays Gore, whose husband was also having an affair with Montgomery at the time. The trailer shows Lynskey’s Gore to be a trusting woman who values her friendship with Montgomery, which only makes the latter’s betrayal all the more painful. The five-part series premieres May 9 and co-stars Pablo Schreiber and Timothy Simons.

SEE Will ‘Yellowjackets’ finally bring Showtime back to the drama series Emmy race?

Lynskey has excelled in these kinds of unassuming domestic roles over the years, particularly in “Yellowjackets.” on that series, the actress plays Shauna, who survived a plane crash as a teenager with her fellow high school soccer teammates, taking drastic measures to stay alive. When we meet Shauna in 2021, she is haunted by the past, allowing Lynskey to give a layered performance as she explores her character’s dissatisfaction at home, along with her fierce protectiveness as she goes to great lengths to keep the past hidden.

It is this complexity that helped lead Lynskey to her first Critics Choice Award earlier this year. The win followed her first major industry recognition in America at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she was nominated with the cast of “Don’t Look Up.” This love is likely to continue to the Emmys, where Lynskey is in third place for a Best Drama Actress nomination, according to the latest Gold Derby odds. She is an outside contender in Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress, though that could change when “Candy” is released in May.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Emmy odds for Best Drama Actress Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?