Michael Bruner (‘Big Brother 24’) exit interview: ‘It was a big shot…I think they made the right move’

The mightiest comp beast of all time couldn’t save himself when it mattered most on Thursday’s double eviction episode of “Big Brother.” Michael Bruner stormed out of the house without saying goodbye after being voted out 3-0 over his BFF Brittany Hoopes. Alyssa Snider, Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale all chose to send the front-runner packing. They, along with Head of Household Matthew “Turner” Turner, just couldn’t see themselves winning against the 28-year old attorney in the final.

In one last hail Mary attempt to stay in the game, Michael threw Brittany under the bus during his final plea. “I feel so bad,” he admitted to host Julie Chen Moonves during his exit interview. “I love Brittany but I had to do it. I would have regretted it forever if I didn’t try.” But was anything he said about her untrue? “That’s what people were talking about, so the information was out there anyway,” he said. “I had to try something, Julie.”

For those that voted, did they make the right choice for their game? “Absolutely,” Michael said without hesitation. “I would have voted me out.” When asked about the all-guys alliance he had discussed with Monte and Turner, he brushed it off quickly. “Oh, I never wanted to do that. My game was based on telling people what they wanted to hear and trying to play in the middle. I couldn’t play in this HOH so if there’s a chance these guys won’t come after me, I’ll tell you what you want to hear. Ultimately if Brittany had gotten that I would have been loyal to Taylor.”

Is he mad or surprised that Taylor voted him out? “I’m not,” Michael confessed. “It was a big shot. I don’t blame them, I think they made the right move. It’s a game. I love this game so much! All I can do is respect it.”

After all of his competition wins, did he worry about being a target? “When you’re nominated early you have to win to stay in the house,” he explained. “It becomes an easy cycle to put up the person who was up before. I had to start winning. By the time I didn’t feel like I had to win I had racked up like five comp wins so there was no shrinking that target. Coming in, I never really wanted to throw a comp and if that’s what got me here, that’s what got me here. I think I would have been here regardless.”

“Coming in I thought I was going home first,” he said while discussing his competition wins. “To be here with nine comp wins and six POVs, that’s insane. I was a weird kid and I did weird games that I made up for myself. It really helped out here. I shouldn’t have been surprised, but I feel like I underestimate myself a lot and I don’t give myself enough credit. Hopefully I will moving forward.”

Preceding Michael’s Day 65 eviction were Paloma Aguilar on Day 8, Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli on Day 16, Ameerah Jones on Day 23, Nicole Layog on Day 30, Daniel Durston on Day 37, Indy Santos on Day 44, Jasmine Davis on Day 51, Joseph Abdin on Day 51, Kyle Capener on Day 58 and Terrance Higgins on Day 65. Michael will become juror #6 and vote for the Season 24 winner on September 25.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.