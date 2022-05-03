Michael Bolton sings reprieve of ‘Beautiful World’ during ‘American Song Contest’ semi-finals [WATCH]

Michael Bolton returned to the “American Song Contest” stage during the Semi-Finals 2 episode and knocked the roof off the place with his uplifting anthem “Beautiful World.” Due to the way the reality TV show is structured, this two-time Grammy winner for “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” and “When A Man Loves A Woman” hasn’t been seen since the first episode way back on March 21. In the video above, watch Bolton sing a reprieve of “Beautiful World” in the “American Song Contest” semi-finals, which aired May 2 on NBC.

Bolton, who represents Connecticut, is by far one of the most famous of the 56 participants to take part in Season 1 of this “Eurovision Song Contest” spin-off. Other big-name celebs who appeared in different weeks included Jewel (Alaska), Sisqo (Maryland), The Crystal Method (Nevada) and Macy Gray (Ohio).

During this second set of semi-finals, Bolton competed against the following 10 acts: American Samoa’s Tenelle singing “Full Circle,” California’s Sweet Taboo singing “Keys to the Kingdom,” Georgia’s Stela Cole singing “DIY,” Kansas’s Broderick Jones singing “Tell Me,” New York’s Enisa singing “Green Light,” North Carolina’s John Morgan singing “Right in the Middle,” North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks singing “Can’t Make You Love Me,” Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagan singing “Loko,” Tennessee’s Tyler Braden singing “Seventeen” and Texas’s Grant Knoche singing “Mr. Independent.”

From this group, the national jury will advance one artist immediately into the Grand Finals. Four more spots will then be determined based solely on viewer votes. We’ll all find out who America chose in the coming days.

Five artists from last week’s Semi-Finals 1 group have already advanced to the season finale. The national jury chose Washington’s Allen Stone thanks to his catchy tune titled “A Bit of Both.” The four participants who America advanced were: Kentucky’s Jordan Smith singing “Sparrow,” Colorado’s Riker Lynch singing “Feel the Love,” Alabama’s Ni/Co singing “The Difference” and Oklahoma’s AleXa singing “Wonderland.”

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on NBC.