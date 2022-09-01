Michael Bruner joins ‘Big Brother’ royalty with record 5th Power of Veto win

The 24th season of “Big Brother” may have just produced its first all-star in Michael Bruner. The 28-year old from Rochester, Minnesota won his fifth Power of Veto competition on Wednesday night, which ties the record set by Janelle Pierzina (Season 7), Daniele Briones (Season 8), Paul Abrahamian (Season 19) and Kaycee Clark (Season 20). Michael achieved this feat in less than 60 days inside the BB house, faster than anyone else in the show’s history.

Janelle still stands alone in overall single-season comp victories. With four Head of Household reigns, the BB Prom Queen won nine competitions during her 67-day stay in 2006. To date, Michael has won two HOHs for a total of seven comp wins, putting him within striking distance of more history. But how long can he avoid the block?

Michael’s Veto win was crucial this week because he was likely to get backdoored by HOH Matthew “Turner” Turner. Instead, the crafty attorney will likely pull his BFF Brittany Hoopes off the block in hopes Turner will put his own ally, Kyle Capener, on the block instead.

The comp beasts mentioned above had pretty good results thanks to their winning ways. Janelle finished in third place after losing the final HOH competition. She was evicted by the eventual winner, Mike “Boogie” Malin. Daniele finished in second place, losing 5-2 to her own father, “Evel” Dick Donato. Paul lost in a crushing 5-4 final to Josh Martinez, finishing in second place due to poor jury management. Kaycee was on the winning side of an equally close 5-4 vote when she was crowned champ over America’s Favorite BB20 houseguest Tyler Crispen.

Season 24’s eight remaining houseguests are Michael Bruner, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, Terrance Higgins, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener. The winner will be revealed by host Julie Chen Moonves live on Sunday, September 25.

