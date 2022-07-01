Michael Keaton (‘Dopesick’) maintains lead in Emmy odds, but here’s who could upset according to Experts

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) has been the Emmy front-runner for Best Movie/Limited Actor since he won Critics Choice and SAG Awards earlier this spring for his performance as a doctor grappling with the opioid crisis. But is he invincible? He has at least a couple of strong rivals who weren’t eligible to compete against him at those awards because their shows hadn’t aired yet. Could one of them take him down?

It’ll be a tall order. As of this writing Keaton gets leading odds of 7/2 based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. That includes a whopping 19 out of 21 Expert journalists who are betting on him to prevail. Gold Derby’s Editors who cover awards year-round are unanimous that he will prevail. He’s also backed by 17 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy nominations and 19 of our All-Star Top 24 who had the best predictions over the last couple of years.

But two Experts dissent from the majority opinion. Matthew Jacobs (Thrillist) is betting on Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”) for his turn as a Mormon detective who starts questioning his faith during a murder case. In addition to his “Banner” performance, Garfield could benefit from residual goodwill from his recent Oscar-nominated performance in “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Kelly Lawler (USA Today) is currently predicting Ben Foster (“The Survivor”) for playing a boxer who had to literally fight for his life during the Holocaust. Foster could be at a disadvantage due to the fact that TV movies have been greatly overshadowed by limited series and anthologies in recent years, but the transformative nature of Foster’s performance could be enough to compensate.

Those Experts aren’t the only ones dissenting. One of our All-Stars says Colin Firth (“The Staircase”) is the real front-runner. One of our Top 24 says Paul Bettany (“A Very British Scandal”) will surprise. And two of our Top 24 give the edge to Samuel L. Jackson (“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”). So it’s not over ’til it’s over.

