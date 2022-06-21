Emmy spotlight: It’s time for voters to recognize Michael Mando as the unsung hero of ‘Better Call Saul’

Much goes into producing an addictive, well-crafted series, from writing and acting to directing and editing. But a sign of a truly great show is an ability to make viewers feel something, to make them care deeply about a character or an outcome of a story arc. “Breaking Bad” made fans care about Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to such an extent that Vince Gilligan and the writing team changed their minds about killing him off early in the show’s run. Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that Gilligan and “Better Call Saul” co-creator Peter Gould made viewers care deeply about yet another complex, conflicted man attempting to alter his path and come back from the edge.

Michael Mando’s Nacho Varga was one of a handful of supporting characters at the start of the AMC drama, which chronicles the moral descent of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into slippery lawyer Saul Goodman. Mando had to compete for screen time with Jonathan Banks, an Emmy nominee for his turn as fixer Mike Erhmantraut on “Breaking Bad”; Michael McKean, a comedy legend taking a detour into drama as Jimmy’s brother Chuck; Rhea Seehorn, the lone female series regular, portraying by-the-book lawyer Kim Wexler; and Patrick Fabian, whose smarmy Howard Hamlin had it out for Jimmy from the start. Eventually, that list would grow to also include perennial Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito as drug kingpin Gus Fring and Tony Dalton as the dangerous and unhinged Lalo Salamanca.

But of all the people clamoring for space as the show went on, Nacho was the lone person attempting to break good on the “Breaking Bad” prequel. His story arc, with its frequent focus on his relationship with his honest, hardworking father, added an emotional and moral layer to “Better Call Saul” even as the morality of other characters was waning the closer the series got to the events of its parent show. In effect, it made Nacho the beating heart of the series. By the time he sacrificed himself in the tense final moments of the third episode of Season 6, he’d become the unsung hero of the series. Sure, Seehorn had solidified her place as the best thing about the show for mastering television’s most interesting character, and Odenkirk, Banks and Esposito continued right where they left off on “Breaking Bad” in terms of excellence. But it was Mando and his stellar turn as the conflicted Nacho — a lieutenant for the Salamancas who was loyal to Mike but forced into becoming an informant for Gus — who made viewers feel.

SEE Michael Mando: ‘Better Call Saul’ is ‘riding a roller coaster and you have no idea when it’s going to turn

You felt his anxiety as he holed up in a tiny hotel room in Mexico, unsure of who he could trust. You felt his terror as he slid beneath the surface of the little oil that remained in an old tanker as he hid from the Cousins south of the border. You felt his anguish and heartache as he phoned his father knowing it would be their last conversation and he couldn’t say goodbye. And you felt his fierce determination to do the right thing as he pulled the trigger on himself in the desert to ensure that his father would be safe.

Nacho was one of the few characters in “Better Call Saul” who didn’t appear on “Breaking Bad” but was referenced on it, so savvy viewers knew early on that he would play a major role in the narrative of the show. But when you consider just how far Nacho came from the show’s first season to its last, it’s a testament to the quality of the writing and Mando’s committed performance, which conveyed so much even in silence. Throughout the show’s run, he carefully unearthed layers to Nacho as the character was put through the emotional and physical wringer over and over again, and he did it so easily and effortlessly that it’s a shame Emmy voters have never taken notice.

Of course, Emmy voters have never been high on “Better Call Saul” in general. The series remains winless through its first five seasons (sadly, its wins for the “Employee Training” web series do not count toward the main show). But it has notched 39 nominations across its run thus far. It’ll likely nab a few more this year, and Mando should be on the receiving end of one of them — after all, it’s his last season of eligibility. While he’d have much better chance of getting into drama guest actor instead of the stacked supporting race, where he was submitted, what Mando accomplished across just three episodes this season is more than commendable; it’s a period on a perfect, if exceptionally tragic, sentence.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Emmy odds for Best Drama Supporting Actor Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?