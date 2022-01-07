Yes, Michaela Jae Rodriguez (‘Pose’) can win at SAG Awards, say these savvy pundits

Will the first time be the charm for Michaela Jae Rodriguez at the SAG Awards? Several of Gold Derby’s awards pundits predict the “Pose” star will win TV Drama Actress on what would be her first-ever guild nomination, including Expert Clayton Davis (Variety), Top 24 User dkalyagin, All-Star User Simonluca Barletta and myself, one of Gold Derby’s Editors. That support puts her in fourth place in our combined odds, behind only Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). The nominations will be announced on January 12.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, who until recently was known professional as Mj Rodriguez, is coming off her inaugural Emmy bid for the final season of “Pose,” in which she plays endearing house mother Blanca. Her nomination was historic in that she was the first transgender lead actress ever nominated by the Television Academy. FX’s heralded drama series went off the airwaves last year, which means it’s the last chance for SAG Awards voters to honor the ensemble and its individual actors, including Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Indya Moore, Angel Bismark Curiel and Dominique Jackson.

In the final episode, Blanca struggles to save the life of her friend Pray Tell (Porter), whose health is deteriorating due to complications with HIV/AIDS. A flash-forward reveals that Blanca is now a nurse who’s celebrating her four-year anniversary with Christopher (Jeremy Pope). Later, Blanca returns to the ballroom where she is honored with Legendary status, and then she gives advice to a struggling mother outside.

The Ryan Murphy-produced drama series about LGBTQ+ ballroom culture in the 1990s comes in fifth place to win TV Drama Ensemble, behind “Succession,” “The Morning Show,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Squid Game.” The good news is that “Pose” is coming off its biggest haul ever at the Emmy Awards, winning trophies for hairstyling, makeup and costumes.

For his role as Pray Tell, the effervescent host of ballrooms, Porter won an Emmy in 2019 and earned two additional bids. Now our odds-makers think he’ll contend for his first SAG Award nomination. His competition in TV Drama Actor will likely consist of Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), Brian Cox (“Succession”), Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) and Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”).

PREDICTthe 2022 SAG Awards nominees through January 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?