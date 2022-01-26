Michaela Jae Rodriguez (‘Pose’) predicted to win at Critics Choice, despite that strange SAG Award snub

Just days after winning the Golden Globe, “Pose” star Michaela Jae Rodriguez (formerly known professionally as Mj Rodriguez) was strangely snubbed at the SAG Awards. But now, she’s expected to enter the winner’s circle again thanks to the Critics Choice Awards. That’s great news for fans who felt cheated out of seeing her give her record-setting acceptance speech (the Globes were not televised) as the first-ever trans actress to win a major industry lead acting award.

Rodriguez has leading 17/5 odds to prevail for Best Drama Actress at Critics Choice, according to Gold Derby predictions. Her co-nominees, in order of their chart rankings, are Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”), Katja Herbers (“Evil”) and Chiara Aurelia (“Cruel Summer”). The awards will take place on March 13, 2022.

The final season of “Pose” aired last year on FX and wound up winning Emmys for hairstyling, makeup and costumes. The Ryan Murphy-produced drama series about LGBTQ+ ballroom culture in the 1990s also scored actings nominations for Rodriguez (her first) and Billy Porter (his third).

In the series finale, Blanca (Rodriguez) struggles to save the life of her friend Pray Tell (Porter), whose health is deteriorating due to complications with HIV/AIDS. A flash-forward reveals that Blanca is now a nurse who’s celebrating her four-year anniversary with Christopher (Jeremy Pope). Blanca returns to the ballroom where she is honored with Legendary status, and then she gives advice to a struggling mother in a full-circle final scene.

Members of the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) who vote on the Critics Choice Awards have a rich history of going their own way in the TV categories. In fact, some of their Best Drama Actress champs never won Emmys at all, including Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”), Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers”), Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) and Emma Corrin (“The Crown”). Will Michaela Jae Rodriguez be next?

“I’m still on cloud 9,” the actress tweeted after winning the Golden Globe. “I will say this though. To the people who don’t see me as female or worthy of this award, I don’t care. I will still move how I always have and that’s through LOVE. The creator themselves put me here, and for that I will continue.” Rodriguez later added, “Last night I reflected on who’s truly orchestrating this whole journey for me and that’s the one above! I’m not hurting anymore. This was Gods plan. Spreading love is the true way! So… HERE WE GO.”

