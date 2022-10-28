Michelle Pfeiffer (‘The First Lady’) would be 2nd actress to win Golden Globe for playing Betty Ford

A full decade after the conclusion of Gerald Ford’s presidency, Gena Rowlands starred in a 1987 ABC biopic centered around his wife, simply titled “The Betty Ford Story.” The telefilm offered an honest look into the former first lady’s struggles with prescription drug and alcohol addiction, and Rowlands’s committed performance brought her a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe. Now, there is a chance of history being made if Michelle Pfeiffer ends up also clinching a Golden Globe for her own take on Betty Ford in “The First Lady.”

The Showtime limited series, which aired all 10 of its episodes this spring, follows the lives of three U.S. presidential spouses, with the other two being Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis). According to Gold Derby’s predictions, Pfeiffer has the best shot of the three at making it into the 2023 Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress Golden Globe lineup. She is ranked 10th on our list, with Davis in 15th place and Anderson in 26th. Although she clearly faces plenty of formidable opponents, Pfeiffer can still beat the odds and snag a nomination, just like many dark horse contenders who have come before her.

Going back to 2018, more than a dozen TV performers with 100/1 Gold Derby odds still landed surprise Golden Globe nominations, including Pfeiffer herself. Her supporting notice for the HBO movie “The Wizard of Lies” was generally unexpected, as were the featured bids of Christian Slater (“Mr. Robot,” 2018), Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method,” 2020) and Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched,” 2021). Limited series leads Daniel Brühl (“The Alienist,” 2018) and Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22,” 2020) got in under the same circumstance, while Richard Madden (“The Bodyguard,” 2019) completely defied his 100/1 odds by winning the Best TV Drama Actor award.

Pfeiffer might also benefit from the fact that she would be the eighth woman ever nominated in her category for playing a U.S. first lady. Those who preceded Rowlands were Jaclyn Smith as Jacqueline Kennedy (“Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy,” 1982), Jean Stapleton as Roosevelt (“Eleanor, First Lady of the World,” 1983) and Blair Brown as Kennedy (“Kennedy,” 1984). The three most recent additions to the group were Judy Davis as Nancy Reagan (“The Reagans,” 2004), Nixon as Roosevelt (“Warm Springs,” 2006) and 2009 winner Laura Linney as Abigail Adams (“John Adams”).

Aside from her “Wizard of Lies” mention, Pfeiffer’s Golden Globe resume consists of one Best Film Drama Actress win for “The Fabulous Baker Boys” (1990) and additional film bids for the dramas “The Russia House,” “Love Field” and “The Age of Innocence” and the comedies “Married to the Mob,” “Frankie and Johnny” and “French Exit.” Since she is a past champion, has been recognized as recently as two years ago, and has earned genuine praise for her “First Lady” performance, she is a more than viable candidate in this year’s race.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

