Oscar odds update: Michelle Williams (‘The Fabelmans’) in Experts’ top 5 mere days after announcing Best Actress push

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) was the front-runner for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars when we thought that was where she would be competing, so it was a surprise when it was announced that she’d be campaigning as a lead actress instead. Will that gambit pay off? Well, it’s off to a good start. A week following the announcement, she’s already in the top five in Expert journalists’ predictions for Best Actress.

As of this writing Williams already ranks fourth in Experts’ forecasts with 13 out of 19 betting on her to be nominated: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Clayton Davis (Variety), Erik Davis (Fandango), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan King (Gold Derby), Michael Musto (Queerty), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Peter Travers (ABC), and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Of those, only Simanton is predicting Williams to win, but a few Experts have yet to update their picks since the big news about her category switch.

This would be Williams’s fifth Oscar nom following supporting bids for “Brokeback Mountain” (2005) and “Manchester by the Sea” (2015) and lead noms for “Blue Valentine” (2010) and “My Week with Marilyn” (2011). But she hasn’t won yet, so she’s due for recognition. And this wouldn’t be the first time an actor won an Oscar after some initial category uncertainty. Anthony Hopkins (“The Silence of the Lambs”) and Nicole Kidman (“The Hours”) won lead Oscars despite relatively limited screen time. Kate Winslet (“The Reader”) won her Oscar in lead after being campaigned in supporting. And Olivia Colman (“The Favourite“) pulled off a major upset to win Best Actress despite having less screen time than supporting nominee Emma Stone. So while Williams hasn’t risen to front-runner status yet, it may be a matter of time.

