Could Mickey Guyton sweep the Grammys’ country categories?

Few artists in the country sphere in the past two years have had the industry breakthrough Mickey Guyton has had. While Guyton didn’t come out of nowhere — she’d had a minor country radio hit in 2015 — the singer’s recognition skyrocketed in 2020, partially due to the Black Lives Matter movement and the country industry’s desire to spotlight more Black talent that had been wrongly overlooked for most of the 2010s. Guyton’s song “Black Like Me” received a lot of buzz, and it garnered Guyton her first Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance in 2021. “Black Like Me” ultimately lost the award to Vince Gill’s heartfelt “When My Amy Prays,” but Guyton gets another shot to win this year – three shots, actually.

Don’t write her off. Guyton is one of only two artists to get nominations in all three solo-eligible categories in country: Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for “Remember Her Name,” and Best Country Album for the album of the same name. She is joined by Chris Stapleton in all three of those categories, while also competing against Kacey Musgraves who technically maxed out as well with her nominations for Country Solo and Country Song for “Camera Roll” (her album, “Star-Crossed,” was controversially re-categorized by the academy as pop, where it was snubbed). Out of these three, Musgraves and Stapleton might appear as the obvious heavyweights, both being two-time winners for Best Country Album, with Stapleton having two wins for Solo Performance and Musgraves having two wins for Country Song.

However, the Grammys love upsets, and the country field is no exception. Willie Nelson and Vince Gill’s Country Solo wins over the past two years were surprises, as was the win for The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table” in Country Song last year. Ultimately, voters might decide Stapleton and Musgraves have been duly awarded and go with someone fresher like Guyton. It also helps her case that Stapleton’s “Starting Over” and Musgraves’s “Star-Crossed” weren’t considered either artist’s best work, which could mean less voter passion about either project. Meanwhile, “Camera Roll” could face the hurdle that the record is a bit poppier compared to previous country winners. And while Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” is a strong front-runner for Country Solo Performance, his Country Song nominee “Cold” could be a tad overshadowed by “Leave” and thus be more vulnerable. Guyton’s best shot, therefore, is Country Song, especially since “Remember Her Name” offers an uplifting message that can resonate with voters.

But a sweep could happen for Guyton as well. Country voters aren’t necessarily known to spread the wealth, and they’ve already given Stapleton and Musgraves clean sweeps in previous years. With Guyton, a lot of voters could aim to award one of country’s most important artists right now and spread a message of inclusion in the industry, especially with the biggest country artist of 2021 being infamous for using a racial slur. With the Grammys snubbing Morgan Wallen altogether, perhaps they’ll want to go even further and award one of the few artists of color given attention in country music. That along with her musical prowess could push voters to give her their votes in every category.

But while there’s definitely a path to victory for her, it’s foolish to deny just how strong competitors like Stapleton, Musgraves, and Jason Isbell are given their past track records. That said, the Grammys are never scared to go their own way, and Guyton would be the perfect surprise win. Hopefully Grammy voters take into account her significance in the industry and give her music a fair shot; they’ll likely be very pleased and impressed.

