Taylor Swift (‘Midnights’): Thousands of Swifties have ranked every track from worst to best

Taylor Swift achieved something unprecedented on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart upon the debut of her album “Midnights.” She occupied every single slot in the top 10. Before her the best anyone had done was nine out of the top 10 slots – Drake achieved that a year ago with songs from his album “Certified Lover Boy.” But not all songs are created equal. We asked thousands of Swifties what their favorite track from the album is (not counting the bonus tracks on her extended “3am Edition”). Their answers were wide-ranging, with the top choice receiving less than 19% of the vote. Scroll down for the complete countdown and listen to each song as you go.

“Anti-Hero” took the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Swift’s ninth chart-topper. “Midnights” opening track “Lavender Haze” followed on the chart at number-two. Then the second track “Maroon” was in third place, followed by “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey at number-four, “Midnight Rain” at number-five, “Bejeweled” at number-six, “Question…?” at number-seven, “You’re on Your Own, Kid” at number-eight, “Karma” at number-nine, and “Vigilante Shit” in 10th position. Just outside the top 10, “Mastermind” finished in 13th, with “Labyrinth” at number-14 and “Sweet Nothing” at number-15.

How closely do fans’ rankings correspond to the songs’ Billboard chart positions? There are some similarities, but also a few stark differences. Which of her songs do you think are underrated? Which are overrated? Decide for yourself below.

13. “Labyrinth”

(1.57%)

12. “Question…?”

(2.4%)



11. “Sweet Nothing”

(3.28%)

10. “Bejeweled”

(3.54%)

9. “Vigilante Shit”

(4.33%)

8. “Snow on the Beach”

(5.46%)

7. “Mastermind”

(5.94%)

6. “Midnight Rain”

(7.91%)

5. “Karma”

(8.52%)

4. “Lavender Haze”

(8.96%)

3. “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

(13.72%)

2. “Maroon”

(15.6%)

1. “Anti-Hero”

(18.79%)

