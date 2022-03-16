Mike Myers returns for Netflix’s ‘The Pentaverate,’ his first streaming series: Watch the trailer

Comedy legend Mike Myers is back at it again, this time portraying eight different characters in the new Netflix limited series “The Pentaverate.” The show, from the mind of Myers, is based on a joke from his 1993 romantic comedy,“So I Married an Axe Murderer.”

In that film, Myers also played multiple roles, including not just the lead character, Charlie Mackenzie, but his father, Stuart. It’s Stuart who explains the Pentaverate as a nefarious secret society. Here’s the relevant quote:

Stuart Mackenzie: Well, it’s a well-known fact, Sonny Jim, that there’s a secret society of the five wealthiest people in the world, known as The Pentavirate, who run everything in the world, including the newspapers, and meet tri-annually at a secret country mansion in Colorado, known as The Meadows.

Tony Giardino [played by Anthony LaPaglia]: So who’s in this Pentavirate?

Stuart Mackenzie: The Queen, The Vatican, The Gettys, The Rothschilds, *and* Colonel Sanders before he went tits up. Oh, I hated the Colonel with is wee *beady* eyes, and that smug look on his face. “Oh, you’re gonna buy my chicken! Ohhhhh!”

Charlie Mackenzie: Dad, how can you hate “The Colonel”?

Stuart Mackenzie: Because he puts an addictive chemical in his chicken that makes ya crave it fortnightly, smartass!

According to Netflix, the six-episode series will focus on the following question: “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?” Per the streaming platform, “As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

Myers is set to play eight characters in the show, including the lead character – the aforementioned Canadian journalist – as well as the following figures:

Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist, determined to expose the Pentaverate

Rex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist

Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member.

Bruce Baldwin: Former media mogul

Mishu Ivanov: Ex-Russian oligarch

Shep Gordon: Former Rock-N-Roll manager

Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s super computer, MENTOR

In addition to Myers, the cast includes the likes of Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West.

“The Pentaverate” is scheduled to be released by Netflix on May 5, 2022, and will consist of six episodes. Watch the trailer below.

