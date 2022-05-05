Mike Parker ‘got robbed’ on ‘American Idol’ Disney Night, say 35% of viewers [POLL RESULTS]

“American Idol’s” Disney Night turned out to be the end of the road for three talented contestants: country crooner Mike Parker, pop artist Emyrson Flora and soul singer Lady K. In our recent poll, we asked “Idol” viewers to tell us which of three eliminees was most robbed of a spot in next week’s Top 7, and the poll results are in. Mike led with 35% of the vote, compared to Emyrson at 27% and Lady K at 24%; the other 14% of respondents chose the “None of them” option.

In our comments section, “American Idol” watcher Donna A Gerken said, “Mike got robbed … love his voice.” Fellow fan Elaine Hamilton chimed in, “I am so so sorry Mike Parker was eliminated. I say to Mike, please keep going this is not the end for you, when God closes a door he opens a window. Keep achieving and aiming high. You will get there. You are awesome.”

Mike’s “Idol” journey started with a smooth rendition of “Strawberry Wine,” which earned three “yes” votes from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. When the 27-year-old Virginia resident explained how he sings country, R&B and soul, Luke told him that he thinks he’s a pure country singer. Collectively the judges thought Mike would make it to the Top 24 at a minimum, and he more than proved them right by going all the way to the Top 10.

After the chaotic Hollywood Week, Mike performed the following big songs on the big stage:

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Second Guessing” by Florida Georgia Line

TOP 24: “Best Shot” by Jimmie Allen

TOP 20: “Chasing After You” by Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Let it Burn” by Teddy Swims

TOP 14: “Hurricane” by Luke Combs

TOP 11: “Chasin’ You” by Morgan Wallen

TOP 10: “You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan”

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about Mike Parker’s final performance on the show: “He’s dedicating the heartfelt song to his mother battling leukemia. Mike sounds great tonight, adding a few more riffs than he sometimes does. He sounds a bit like John Legend tonight and seems to be relying on his gospel roots rather than worrying about country music voters. This was his best performance of the season. Katy says she could feel every moment. Luke says Mike navigated the song amazingly.”

The seven contestants who are still in the running to win “American Idol” 2022 are: Leah Marlene, Jay Copeland, Noah Thompson, Fritz Hager, HunterGirl, Nicolina and Christian Guardino. Who do you think has what it takes to join the show’s iconic winners list?

