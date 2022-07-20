‘Mike’ trailer: Trevante Rhodes stars as Mike Tyson in new Hulu series

“Moonlight” star Trevante Rhodes has entered the ring. The actor stars as famous and controversial boxer Mike Tyson in the new Hulu limited series “Mike.”

The eight-episode show was created by “I, Tonya” screenwriter Steven Rogers, who also executive produces the series.

Karin Gist will serve as showrunner and executive producer under her The Gist of It banner along with Claire Brown. The “I, Tonya” team of director Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie will also executive produce along with Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman. Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, and Samantha Corbin-Miller executive produce as well, with Rhodes executive producing in addition to starring. 20th Television will produce.

The synopsis for the show reads as follows:

“Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story. ‘Mike’ is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson – and it is one wild ride.”

Rhodes stars alongside Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi, and B.J. Minor.

“Mike” is scheduled to launch on Hulu on August 25 with two episodes. Two new episodes to stream weekly.

