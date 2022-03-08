2022 ACM Awards full of shockers: Miranda Lambert wins Entertainer of the Year and other big upsets

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards confounded many of our users who made their predictions here in our predictions center. That was no more evident than in the final award of the night, Entertainer of the Year, which went to Miranda Lambert for the first time in her career. Out of hundreds of users who placed their bets, only five saw that coming. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Lambert has been a longtime favorite at the ACM Awards. She has won a record nine Female Artist of the Year trophies and received six nominations for Entertainer of the Year going back to 2011, but she had never won until now. It was one of the academy’s major blind spots and highlighted how hard it is for women in the industry to be considered as worthy of accolades as their male counterparts. Before tonight, female acts represented only 22% of Entertainer of the Year wins in the awards’ history.

Ironically, an award we did predict Lambeert to win, Female Artist, went to someone else. Carly Pearce prevailed in that race, which certainly didn’t come out of nowhere given her Album of the Year nomination this year and the fact that she won the equivalent prize at the CMA Awards last fall. But other outcomes at Monday night’s Las Vegas ceremony really did throw us for a loop, like the fact that Pearce also won Musical Event of the Year for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde, even though it was up against three songs that were up for Single of the Year.

Meanwhile, Walker Hayes‘s “Fancy Like,” one of the biggest crossover country hits of the last year, was favored to win Single of the Year, but the academy went with Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood‘s duet “If I Didn’t Love You,” itself a substantial hit, cracking the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. “Fancy Like” also lost Song of the Year to an even bigger underdog, Lainey Wilson‘s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” a number-one hit on country radio. Wilson paired that up with a victory for New Female Artist of the Year.

What did you think of the first ever live-streamed ACM Awards? Did the winners surprise you too, or did you get a better read of the tea leaves than we did?

