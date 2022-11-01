Miranda Lambert will win Album of the Year at the CMAs … unless Luke Combs pulls off an upset

Miranda Lambert is loved by the Country Music Association (she has won Female Vocalist of the Year more than any other artist), so it’s no surprise that her latest album, “Palomino,” is the front-runner to win Album of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. But she’s not unbeatable. We may be underestimating Luke Combs for “Growin’ Up.”

SEEChris Stapleton would make history with another CMA Awards win for Male Vocalist of the Year

Lambert’s “Palomino” gets leading odds of 11/2 based on the combined predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users. She’s backed by 22 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s CMAs and 21 of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ prediction results.

Lambert has won Album of the Year twice at the CMAs: for “Revolution” in 2010 and “Platinum” in 2014. But she has been nominated six times overall, so she has lost more than she’s won. In 2012 her “Four the Record” lost to Eric Church‘s “Chief.” In 2017 her “The Weight of These Wings” lost to Chris Stapleton‘s “From A Room: Volume 1.” And in 2020 her “Wildcard” lost to the aforementioned Luke Combs for “What You See is What You Get.”

SEEMiranda Lambert aims to take back her CMA Awards crown as Female Vocalist of the Year

Now Lambert is hoping to win their rematch. On paper, the two artists are evenly matched – eerily so. Both are nominated for exactly three awards. She’s up for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year. He’s up for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and his own gender category Male Vocalist of the Year.

However, Combs is the defending champ for Entertainer of the Year, an award Lambert has never won despite a longer career (the CMAs have often been shady to women in that race), which could be a sign that Combs has more support from the association. Do you think he’s a threat to the front-runner? Check out our complete racetrack odds here, and make or update your own predictions here.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Make your CMA predictions so that insiders can see this year’s contenders are faring in our CMA odds. You can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join the discussion on this and more taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.