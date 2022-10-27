Miss Piggy’s 11 sassiest, naughtiest quotes on ‘The Masked Singer’ Muppets Night

On October 26, one of the most famous faces of the modern era, Missy Piggy, joined “The Masked Singer” judges’ panel for a theme night like no other: Muppets Night! As usual, the oinkish A-lister brought her effervescent charm, outlandish humor and prima-donna personality to Fox’s reality TV show as she joined Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger for an hour of flirty fun and guessing games. Read on to see Miss Piggy’s 11 sassiest, naughtiest quotes from “The Masked Singer” Muppets Night.

Throughout the evening, a trio of costumed contestant graced the big stage for ear-pleasing performances. Last week’s Queen, Robo Girl, took on “Bohemian Rhapsody,” followed by Beetle who crooned “The Way You Look Tonight,” and finally the Lambs who harmonized to “Hot N Cold.” The studio audience and panelists voted for their favorite performances, and the Lambs lived to slaughter another day. That meant both Robo Girl and Beetle were unmasked in front of America. (Read our live blog to see how it all played out on Wednesday night.)

Miss Piggy is not the first Muppet to appear on “The Masked Singer.” Remember, her true love Kermit the Frog appeared as the Snail in Season 5 and shocked the panelists. “I’m never gonna hear the end of this from Miss Piggy,” joked the green amphibian during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon.

Here are the best Miss Piggy quotes from “The Masked Singer” Muppets Night:

1. “Yeah, it will be an incredible night once you come over here and join me. Come on! Don’t sit there like bumps on a log.” -To the panelists after they sang “Rainbow Connection” on the main stage

2. “I’m so excited to be here, and I’m especially excited for you, Ken. Yes, after tonight you can start name-dropping working with moi.”

3. “Wait a second, I remember you, yes, yes. You were that P.A. that got me coffee. It was always cold, just like his guesses.” -After Ken says he’s worked with her before on “The Muppets” (2011)

4. “It was amazing. Your voice was angelic. If I weren’t up here right now, I would say it was me under that mask.” -To Robo Girl

5. “After that line of questioning I did with Robo Girl, I am absolutely positive: it is moi. I don’t know how it’s being done. It’s advanced alien technology.”

6. “This is one weird show.” -After Robo Girl leaves the stage

7. “That entire performance I kept thinking, any second now that Beetle is going to be eaten on live television. Kermit, you showed amazing restraint. I’m proud of you.”

8. “What are your names? What are your Instagram handles? Are you on MySpace?” -Her questions for the Lambs

9. “Well, with that answer it’s clear they’ve never worked with muah.” -After the Lambs reveal they’ve worked with Paul McCartney

10. “They were almost as good as I was.” -After the Lambs leave the stage

11. “I was waiting for a bad dad joke.” -To Robin after he says he will “piggyback” off of Jenny’s guess