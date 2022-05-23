Watch the explosive trailer for ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’

Next summer, Ethan Hunt’s dangerous adventures continue.

On Monday, Paramount Pictures released the first official trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” the seventh installment in the long-running action/spy-thriller franchise, and the third in the series to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, following “Rogue Nation” and “Fallout.”

As of right now, plot details are being kept under wraps, but fans of the franchise can certainly expect yet another helping of incredibly dangerous set pieces and fun action sequences.

The film stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, and Cary Elwes.

It was written and directed by McQuarrie and produced by him and Cruise, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, and Jake Myers.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is scheduled to be released in theatres by Paramount Pictures on July 14, 2023. It will be followed by a sequel, set for release on June 28, 2024.