Montell Jordan (‘The Masked Singer’ Panther) unmasked interview: ‘This is a highlight of my life’

One of the most successful R&B singers of all time, Montell Jordan, was just unmasked as “The Masked Singer’s” Panther. And not a single one of the panelists guessed him. Whoopsie! After being revealed as the purple kitty during the second episode of Season 8, Jordan proclaimed in his unmasked interview, “I’m a fan of the show. I’m a fan of all of you … What a great opportunity, man. This is a highlight of my life. It’s a blessing, no question.”

Jordan is someone that the reality TV show’s judges have guessed many times in prior seasons, but they didn’t name the multiple-platinum singer, Grammy nominee and pastor when it really counted. “We always guess him!” Nicole Scherzinger sighed. “I can’t believe it’s Montell Jordan.”

SEE What do YOU think of ‘cutthroat’ ‘The Masked Singer’ format change with multiple eliminations each week? [POLL]

Host Nick Cannon laughed, “You guys guess him every time we have a tall person, and you didn’t do it tonight.” For the record, Jordan is 6’8″, so his height is hard to keep hidden.

Robin Thicke defended the panel by noting, “You threw us off with the two different vocal tones though, man.”

Nicole said it was an “honor” to have the “This Is How We Do It” singer on the show and described him in the following two words: “world class.”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ winners by season: Firefly joins Queen of Hearts, Night Angel and … [PHOTOS]

In the Panther’s clues video, he revealed that he knew Beyonce and even had the rare opportunity to attend his own funeral and see how others would remember him. It made him realize he had more of a legacy to leave, so he started “back at one,” to show he’s a scholar, a son, a lover and a leader. Some of his visual clues included a basketball, salacious headlines in a newspaper, signs that read “Def Fence,” and a VHS with “Panther’s Creed” written on it.

Nick then brought out an extra clue via a Las Vegas contortionist: a photo of a globe and the word victory. “Victory isn’t just about winning. Victory means the world to me,” Panther teased at the time. The song he performed on the big stage was “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone, with his unique tone officially confusing the panelists. Some of their way off-base guesses included Andre Drummond, Sam Richardson, Lamar Odom and Billy Porter.