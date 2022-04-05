‘Morbius’ director confirms story about Jared Leto’s intense commitment to acting

Few actors do it quite like Jared Leto. The Oscar-winning star, who is known for his transformative performances – including last year’s awards contender “House of Gucci” – often goes an extra mile during production, remaining in character even when the cameras stop rolling.

So perhaps it’s of little surprise that Leto’s commitment to craft extends to even the most mainstream of his projects. While on the set of his new Marvel film “Morbius” in 2019, Leto was apparently pushed around in a wheelchair when he needed to use the bathroom to best replicate the experience of his character, Dr. Michael Morbius.

In the film, Morbius is a doctor who is afflicted with an unnamed blood disorder that weakens him to the point that Morbius needs crutches to walk. Leto, in an effort to stay in character as Morbius, first used the crutches on the set as well. But he was later given a wheelchair to prevent production slowdowns.

Speaking to Uproxx, director Daniel Espinosa confirmed the story of Leto’s method. “I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed, because he’s been having this pain his whole life. Even though, as he’s alive and strong, it has to be a difference. Hey, man, it’s people’s processes,” Espinosa said.

“All of the actors believe in processes,” Espinosa added. “And you, as director, you support whatever makes it as good as you can be… Almost all actors, in general, have their own reputation of being an interesting person [with] how they work with their characters. I think that all of them have these traits. If you want a completely normal person that does only things that you understand, then you’re in the wrong business. Because what’s different is what makes them tick. It’s very hard to be able to say, ‘I can take this part away and I will still get the same stuff from him.’ I don’t do that. I’m more to see like, ‘Hey, if you’re doing this, we have to do this.’”

Adria Arjona, who co-stars with Leto in “Morbius,” said she feared for the actor’s spine during production because of how he contorted his body. “There should have been a physical therapist on call,” she joked to Variety.

“Morbius” is just the latest production where Leto has gone to extreme lengths to stay in character. In the Apple TV+ series “WeCrashed,” now airing new episodes, Leto plays WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann opposite Anne Hathaway. For his performance, Leto wears prosthetics to look more like Neumann and also affected an Israeli accent. According to Hathaway, he didn’t break character once during production. In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Hathaway joked she hadn’t even met Leto until after the shoot had wrapped.

“I really respect Jared’s process, and I had a wonderful time working with whoever that was! We really created the most beautiful connection between us,” she told Colbert.

Leto is among this year’s Emmy contenders in Best Actor in a Limited Series for “WeCrashed.”

“Morbius” is now playing in theatres worldwide.

