Billboard explains why Morgan Wallen is invited to perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards a year after he was banned

The Billboard Music Awards have announced another round of artists who will take the stage at the May 15 ceremony, and they include none other than Morgan Wallen performing at a major awards show for the first time since video leaked in early 2021 of the country singer using a racial slur. He was banned from the 2021 ceremony despite winning three awards. The BBMAs strictly honor artists based on chart performance, without value judgments. Inviting him to perform, however, would seem to be a bona fide seal of approval.

MRC Live and Alternative, which produces the awards show, told Billboard in a statement, “We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind. We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect. After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.” Billboard also reviewed an internal MRC memo that said the company “found that there were meaningful and significant efforts toward understanding and redemption, as well as an ongoing commitment to additional work.”

Wallen called his slur “ignorant and wrong” and donated a total of half a million dollars to organizations including the National Museum of African American Music and Rock Against Racism. But whether Wallen actually faced any consequences for his actions is more questionable. Despite a temporary time out from award shows and country radio, he had the most successful album of 2021 of any genre: “Dangerous: The Double Album” spent 10 weeks at number-one and is still regularly in the top five 16 months after its release. “Dangerous” then won the 2022 ACM Award for Album of the Year despite Wallen being banned from that show the previous year too. Wallen even got to perform at the hallowed Grand Ole Opry less than a year after the controversy erupted, which was met with criticism.

Perhaps Wallen should get a second chance after trying to make amends. But a year after the uproar, country music remains predominantly male and overwhelmingly white, so I wonder how many Black artists never even get a first chance up on a big, nationally televised stage.

