Morriah Young (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘I should’ve been playing like it’s my second time’

Morriah Young‘s relatively short “Survivor 43” journey began with her stating that her “biggest asset as a teacher is being able to connect.” By the end of Wednesday’s 2-hour season premiere, Morriah was still embracing those bold words even after her willingness to prioritize social connection contributed to her becoming the first voted off the island. Read her “Survivor 43” exit interview below.

Sorted on to the yellow Baka tribe, Morriah found herself among two other female players that formed the first official alliance at their camp. Elie Scott and Jeanine Zheng were on board with taking the three women to the end until the tribe lost the first immunity challenge and Elie started second-guessing the need to “keep the tribe strong.” More often than not, tribal “strength” is interpreted as saving the male players in favor of targeting a perceptively “weaker” female player.

At Tribal Council, Jeff Probst was shocked by the Baka tribe’s grand statements that the moment they hit their beach they planned on being the final six in the game. Mike Gabler added that they were “supposed to win” the immunity challenge which spiraled into a conversation about how optimistic their outlook is as a tribe. Morriah, dressed in head-to-toe rainbow, jumped in by saying that even though they objectively lost the challenge, they actually won because “none of us gave up and we all tried our best and that’s what it’s about.” She added, “You’re not always going to win the game, but when you walk away knowing that you gave it every single last thing that you had in the tank then you won!”

Hinting at what led to her downfall, Morriah said to the camera after her elimination that she “played like it was my first time when I should’ve been playing like it’s my second time.” The insinuation is that as a first time player she was too focused on connecting to the new people in her life rather than maneuvering through the game with an eye for strategy. It all makes sense when you trace that back to the beginning of the episode when Morriah recognized that some people come into the game not caring about friendships, but that for her she wants authentic connection and friendships.

Well, Morriah didn’t win the game, but did she give every thing she had in the tank? If all she had to give was a positive point of view then she did, and that may well be good enough for her. Despite being voted out, she maintained her high spirits about the group of people she played the game with. “I genuinely love the Baka tribe,” she said. “And I’m so proud of them and so proud of how they played and I hope they get far in the game.”

