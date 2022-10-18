Who will get the most Grammy nominations? Probably one of these 3 women

One of the most exciting parts of Grammy season is to see which artists manage to maximize their potential into a robust nom count. Artists like Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, and Michael Jackson have managed to reach nine nominations or even more, proving their dominance as genuine Grammy favorites. Just this past year Jon Batiste led the field with 11 nominations and ended up claiming Album of the Year. Now with so many big names in contention for 2023, who could ultimately come out on top of the tally? Here are three top possibilities.

Beyoncé

This R&B-pop diva is perhaps the safest bet for the title of most nominated of the year. Besides her general field submissions for Album, Record, and Song of the Year (all of which will happen), there are eight very possible nominations she’ll get. She’s submitted in Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Break My Soul”), Best Dance/Electronic Album (“Renaissance”), twice in Best R&B Performance (“Heated” and “Virgo’s Groove”), Best R&B Song, twice (again) in Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off The Sofa” and “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”), and Best Song Written for Visual Media (“Be Alive”). Besides those, she could also break into Best Music Video for “Be Alive” and Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for “Virgo’s Groove.”

If all of those submissions end up becoming nominations, Beyoncé is looking at 13 bids, breaking the record for most nominations in one ceremony. Knowing how much the Grammys stan Bey, it’s not even that hard to imagine it happening. Beyoncé has been nominated in most of those categories before, and in the ones she hasn’t (dance field and arrangement), her massive acclaim and success this year could carry her in anyway. Granted, she might miss on the latter one since popular artists are rarely nominated for arrangement, but 12 nominations would still tie for the most ever in a year with Michael Jackson (1984) and Babyface (1997).

This Americana superstar has taken the Grammys by storm in the past few years, and for good reason. The singer will be up for the big awards of Record and Song of the Year with her single “You and Me On the Rock,” as well as surefire nominations for Best Americana Performance and Best American Roots Song. Carlile is also very likely to pick up Album of the Year and Best Americana Album noms for “In These Silent Days.”

Besides those six, it’s very likely she ends up getting into Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song with her single “Broken Horses,” as well as another Best Americana Performance nomination for her collaboration with Allison Russell, “You’re Not Alone.” If all those happen, Carlile is eyeing nine nominations, with a possible 10th and 11th if she gets into Producer of the Year and Best Music Video (“You and Me On the Rock”).

Another star with quite a lot of submissions is Taylor Swift. The singer-songwriter will be in the general field categories with her acclaimed “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and “All Too Well (10-Minute Version).” The latter is also running for Best Music Video and Best Pop Solo Performance, while the Phoebe Bridgers-assisted “Nothing New” is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, as is her feature on Ed Sheeran’s “The Joker and the Queen.” It’s unlikely Swift gets into that latter category, but the other two are very easily within reach.

In the country field, Swift is running for “Red,” as well as “I Bet You Think About Me” in Best Country Song and, surprisingly, Best Country Solo Performance; seems like Chris Stapleton’s contributions weren’t credited. Finally, Swift could get nominations for “Carolina,” penned for the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The track is competing for Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Feasibly, Swift could get all the nominations for “All Too Well,” plus both “Red” submissions and both songwriting categories for “Carolina”; that would amount to eight nominations. If the country field also decides to nominate “I Bet You Think About Me,” Swift could easily end up with 10, the most she’s ever gotten in a year.

