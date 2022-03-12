Who will win the most Grammys? Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. …?

Most years, the biggest winner at the Grammys tends to pick up anywhere from three to six awards, with some legendary artists having won a couple more than that. For instance, last year’s biggest champ was Beyonce with four trophies. The year before that Finneas led with six. The all-time record is held by Michael Jackson and Santana, who won eight apiece in 1984 and 2000, respectively. As such, the question remains for this year: who will bring home the most Grammys in 2022? Let’s consider four possibilities

It’s only logical to start with the most nominated person. Jon Batiste amassed 11 nominations, the most of any artist this year and tied for the third most nominations in one single ceremony ever; Kendrick Lamar also picked up 11 bids in 2016, and both trail Michael Jackson (1984) and Babyface (1997), who had 12 noms apiece. Batiste also got nominations in myriad fields, making his haul even more impressive. He’s very likely to pick up three Grammys: Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for “Cry,” as well as Best Score For Visual Media for his work on “Soul.”

In addition to those, he has a very good shot at winning Best Contemporary Classical Composition for “Batiste: Movement 11’.” He’ll have tough competition in his other categories, though, mainly from artists like H.E.R. and Jazmine Sullivan in R&B, and the late Chick Corea in jazz. Still, considering how much voters loved Batiste, he could still win those, and perhaps even win in the general field for his album “We Are,” which is up for Album of the Year.

SEEOlivia Rodrigo leads one of the most diverse Grammy Best New Artist lineups ever

If someone asks you who was the breakout star of 2021, your answer will likely be singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo took the world (and the Grammys) by storm with her hits “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U,” which were followed by her year-defining debut album, “Sour.” The Grammys rewarded Rodrigo’s success with seven nominations, including four-for-four in the general field. Knowing how much the Grammys love to award young singer-songwriters, it wouldn’t be unprecedented for Rodrigo to pull a Billie Eilish-style sweep, taking home almost every award.

But even if that doesn’t happen, Rodrigo is very likely to take both of her pop nominations (Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License” and Pop Vocal Album for “Sour”), as well as being a virtual lock to win Best New Artist. Rodrigo is also a front-runner for Song and Record of the Year for “Drivers License,” although she’ll have to face Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”) and Silk Sonic (“Leave the Door Open”), as well as a possible upset from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett (“I Get a Kick Out of You”).

Billie Eilish

This eclectic singer-songwriter is an unusual case, because she could sweep all seven of her nominations as easily as lose all of them. Eilish’s fate will largely depend on how many voters are still infatuated with her after two years of big wins, and how many would rather award someone newer this year like Rodrigo, or other Grammy darlings like Tony Bennett and Silk Sonic.

Eilish is also a bit weaker in the pop field compared to the general field (she won Record of the Year for “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted,” but lost Best Pop Solo Performance for both), so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her take home her three general nominations but lose one or two in pop. Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” could also very well take Best Music Video away from Lil Nas X (“Montero”), and her “Love Letter to Los Angeles” could ride that wave into a Best Music Film win, beating the favorite, “Summer of Soul.”

H.E.R.

If you know anything about the Grammys these days, it is that you shouldn’t underestimate H.E.R. This R&B star has been a fixture at the award show since her debut self-titled EP three years ago, and she has been nominated in the general field every year since. While she’ll have to battle it out with Silk Sonic in R&B, if anyone can beat them there, it’s H.E.R. Furthermore, she can easily win R&B Album for “Back of My Mind,” Traditional R&B Performance for her Oscar-winning “Fight for You,” Song Written for Visual Media also for “Fight for You,” and Contemporary Christian Music Song/Performance for “Hold Us Together.” She might even pick up another surprise Song of the Year award for “Fight For You.” Watch out for some big wins for H.E.R.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?