Most Oscars won by a film: ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Titanic’ and … [PHOTOS]

After nine decades of Academy Awards ceremonies, the most Oscars won by a film is still 11. That long-held record is shared by three iconic movies: “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003), “Titanic” (1997) and “Ben-Hur” (1959). Scroll through our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see the 15 films that won the most competitive Oscars throughout history.

The third “The Lord of the Rings” movie went undefeated at the Oscars, going 11-for-11. It took home prizes for picture, director (Peter Jackson), adapted screenplay, art direction, costume design, film editing, makeup, score, song (“Into the West”), sound mixing and visual effects. The plot centers around Gandalf and Aragorn leading the World of Men against Sauron’s army in order to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring.

Just six years prior, “Titanic” won 11 of its 14 nominations, claiming victories for picture, director (James Cameron), cinematography, art direction, costume design, film editing, score, song (“My Heart Will Go On”), sound, sound editing and visual effects. Its three losses were for actress (Kate Winslet), supporting actress (Gloria Stuart) and makeup. The disaster flick stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Winslet as strangers who fall in love aboard the ill-fated luxury liner.

The first-ever movie to win 11 Oscars (out of 12) was “Ben-Hur,” in the categories of picture, director (William Wyler), actor (Charlton Heston), supporting actor (Hugh Griffith), cinematography, art direction, costume design, film editing, score, sound and special effects. Its only loss was for adapted screenplay. When a Jewish prince is betrayed and sent into slavery by a Roman friend, he regains his freedom and comes back for revenge.

Only one film in Academy Awards history walked off with exactly 10 trophies: the 1961 version of “West Side Story.” Might Steven Spielberg‘s current remake be singing a similar success story at the 2022 ceremony?

Next up in our photo gallery are three films that won nine Oscars apiece: “The English Patient” (1996), “The Last Emperor” (1987) and “Gigi” (1958).

And finally, eight movies each went home with eight trophies: “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008), “Amadeus” (1984), “Gandhi” (1982), “Cabaret” (1972), “My Fair Lady” (1964), “On the Waterfront” (1954), “From Here to Eternity” (1953) and “Gone with the Wind” (1939).

