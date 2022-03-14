MPSE Golden Reel Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our Expert Clayton Davis (Variety) for the best score of 83.33% (five of six categories) when predicting the 2022 Motion Picture Sound Editors Awards winners on Sunday night. He is just ahead of rafaeltxeira at 66.67%.

Over 700 Users worldwide predicted these MPSE Golden Reel champs for six categories at the virtual ceremony. Movie winners included “Dune,” “West Side Story,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Cliff Walkers” and “The Rescue.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our nine Gold Derby Editors predicting, seven only got 33.33% correct: Charles Bright, Marcus Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Christopher Rosen, Paul Sheehan and myself. Up next at 16.67% are Denton Davidson and Rob Licuria. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions