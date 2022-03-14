MPSE Golden Reel Awards: ‘Dune’ and ‘West Side Story’ wins on way to Oscars

Two of the five Oscar nominees for Best Sound won at the Golden Reel Awards bestowed by the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) on March 13 . The Oscar frontrunner, “Dune,” picked up the prize for sound effects and foley while “West Side Story” danced off with the music award. The dialogue/ADR award went to “Nightmare Alley,” which had been snubbed by the sound branch of the academy.

Two of the other Oscar nominees — “Belfast” and “No Time to Die” — vied in sound effects/foley while the fifth contender, “The Power of the Dog,” was vying in dialogue/ADR.

The upcoming Oscars mark the second year for the new Best Sound category, which combines Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. There can be up to six nominees from a film: one production sound mixer, two supervising sound editors and three re-recording mixers. Last year, “Sound of Metal” won this award after being shut out by the MPSE despite a leading five bids.

In 2020 the war film “1917” won Best Sound Mixing while the auto racing drama “Ford v Ferrari” claimed the Best Sound Editing honor. Over the past decade, the two categories matched a half dozen times: “Inception” (2010), “Hugo” (2011), “Gravity” (2013), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), “Dunkirk” (2017) and “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) claimed both honors.

SOUND EFFECTS & FOLEY

“Belfast”

X – “Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

DIALOGUE & ADR

“Dune”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

X – “Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

MUSIC

“Dune”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“In the Heights”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Nightmare Alley”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“tick tick…BOOM!”

X – “West Side Story”

ANIMATION

“Encanto”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

X – “Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Sing 2”

DOCUMENTARY

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“Flee”

X – “The Rescue”

“Summer of Soul”

“Val”

“The Velvet Underground”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE EFFECTS/ FOLEY/ DIALOGUE/ ADR

X – “Cliff Walkers”

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Titane”

“A Writer’s Odyssey”

