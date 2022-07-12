Emmy nominations x 2, 3 or 4: Bill Hader, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Steve Martin …

The nominations announcement for the 74th annual Emmy Awards had many individuals seeing double. A dozen performers reaped at least two bids for acting and/or work behind the scenes on their shows. The list below of those with multiple Emmy nominations will most certainly grow as producer credits get finalized from now through mid-August.

Bill Hader bests all of the impressive talent on this roster with four individual nominations. He returns to the Comedy Actor category for “Barry” and earned bids for Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing the episodes “starting now” and “710N” respectively. He also netted a Comedy Guest Actor bid for his hilarious turn as relatives Igor, Gregor, and Timor on an 11th season episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Below, an alphabetical list of all the individuals who earned two or more Emmy nominations.

Jason Bateman

Drama Lead Actor, “Ozark”

Drama Directing, “Ozark” for episode “A Hard Way To Go”

Quinta Brunson

Comedy Lead Actress, “Abbott Elementary”

Comedy Writing, “Abbott Elementary” for episode “Pilot”

Nicole Byer

Reality/Competition Host, “Nailed It”

Variety Special Writing, “Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)”

Jerrod Carmichael

Comedy Guest Actor, “Saturday Night Live”

Variety Special Writing, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”

Julia Garner

Drama Supporting Actress, “Ozark”

Movie/Limited Actress, “Inventing Anna”

Steve Martin

Comedy Actor, “Only Murders in the Building”

Comedy Writing, “Only Murders in the Building” for episode “True Crime”

Amy Poehler

Reality/Competition Host, “Making It”

Documentary/Nonfiction Directing, “Lucy and Desi”

Rhea Seehorn

Drama Supporting Actress, “Better Call Saul”

Short Form Actress, “Cooper’s Bar”

Sydney Sweeney

Drama Supporting Actress, “Euphoria”

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress, “The White Lotus”

Harriet Walter

Comedy Guest Actress, “Ted Lasso”

Drama Guest Actress, “Succession”

Zendaya

Drama Lead Actress, “Euphoria”

Original Music and Lyrics, “Euphoria” for song “I’m Tired”

Original Music and Lyrics, “Euphoria” for song “Elliot’s Song”

