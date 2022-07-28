Is Murray Bartlett (‘The White Lotus’) unbeatable at the Emmys? Here’s what our odds say

Murray Bartlett is having a career breakthrough thanks to his role as resort manager Armond in HBO’s limited series “The White Lotus.” He has already won a Critics Choice Award and been nominated for a SAG Award. Will he next win the Emmy for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor?

The answer to that question is a resounding yes according to almost everyone we’ve asked. Our eight Experts we’ve surveyed so far from major media outlets are unanimous that Bartlett will prevail (more Experts will chime in in the coming weeks). Our 11 Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are unanimous too. So are our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy winners. And so are our All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine multiple years’ results.

But is he really a slam dunk? We know the Television Academy loved “The White Lotus,” giving it 20 nominations overall. The actors branch was especially enthusiastic: all “White Lotus” performers were submitted to the supporting categories, and out of the 14 available slots in those two races, “White Lotus” got eight of them — more than half!

That could be a blessing and a curse, though. Getting so many nominations means that Bartlett has competition from his co-stars Steve Zahn and Jake Lacy. One of them might win instead, or divide enough of the “White Lotus” vote to let an actor from another show slip through. In this race the likeliest candidate for that kind of upset would be Seth Rogen (“Pam and Tommy”), who is the only nominee in the category without internal competition from a co-star.

On the other hand, a show and a performer with enough passionate support can often overcome a vote split. Consider Jodie Comer over Sandra Oh for Best Drama Actress for “Killing Eve” in 2019, or Jeremy Strong beating his on-screen dad Brian Cox for Best Drama Actor for “Succession” in 2020. Also in 2020 another HBO limited series won this category with three nominees: “Watchmen,” for which Yahya Abdul-Mateen II overtook co-stars Jovan Adepo and Louis Gossett Jr. That bodes well for Bartlett, but you can never be too sure at the Emmys.

