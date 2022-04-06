Nancy Meyers will make another movie after all — and it’ll be on Netflix

Nancy Meyers has not retired after all. On Tuesday, Netflix announced the Oscar-nominated writer and director will make a new ensemble comedy for the streaming platform. The untitled project will be Meyers’ first feature film since 2015’s “The Intern” with Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Best known for a string of adult-oriented comedies – including “Something’s Gotta Give” with Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton, “The Holiday” with Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, and “It’s Complicated” with Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, and Alec Baldwin – Meyers has been open about the difficulty she faced in trying to mount projects as Hollywood studios focused on established intellectual property.

“I felt between ‘It’s Complicated’ in 2009 and ‘The Intern’ in 2015, the business took a huge turn,” Meyers told Vulture in 2020. “The kind of movies I was making—I don’t know what they’re called. Some of them are romantic comedies; some of them are comedies. I don’t know, whatever the genre is—movies about people, let’s call them, that are funny—they weren’t anybody’s pride and joy anymore. I think one of the advantages of that on ‘The Intern’ was they really paid no attention to me in terms of what I was making. They paid a lot of attention to the money but not necessarily to what I was doing.”

In that same interview, Meyers suggested she was unofficially retired. “It feels that way,” she said, adding, “The length of a movie, I found over time, became exhausting. Because it’s not that I can’t work for two years. It’s the intensity of it for that amount of time—it never lets up.”

Meyers’ return to feature filmmaking comes after her brief dalliance with Netflix for a special entry in her popular “Father of the Bride” series, called “Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish).” That 25-minute short film, shot during the coronavirus pandemic over Zoom with original stars Martin, Keaton, Martin Short, and Kieran Culkin returning for the project, was released to the Netflix YouTube channel where it was viewed more than 3 million times.

