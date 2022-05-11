Will Natasha Lyonne (‘Russian Doll’) make Emmys comeback 3 years later?

Natasha Lyonne created one of the most unique, mind-bending shows on television with “Russian Doll” in early 2019. The first season centered on a born-and-bred New York woman named Nadia, played by Lyonne, who gets stuck in a time loop where she keeps reliving her 36th birthday. The series went on to earn 13 Emmy nominations including Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actress for Lyonne, winning three for its technical crafts. Three years later, “Russian Doll” returns to Netflix for a long-overdue second season, in which Nadia has escaped the time loop but entered a whole new sticky situation when she discovers a wormhole that allows her to time travel. Will Lyonne make an Emmys comeback?

Television critics are praising Season 2 of “Russian Doll” (it has an impressive 96% on Rotten Tomatoes) for its audacious story ambitions and for Lyonne’s idiosyncratic performance. As Nadia spirals deeper into trying to change her family’s history for the better, the actress maintains her signature sardonic spirit, cracking wise even as the stakes get higher and higher.

There is added poignancy, however, as the second season goes on, as Nadia realizes the toll of fiddling with the past and how her fixation causes her to lose sight of the present. This allows Lyonne to peel back the layers even further and show her versatility as an actress — on top of writing and directing several episodes herself.

Heading into the 2022 Emmys, “Russian Doll” faces an even tougher field than it did three years ago. Lyonne is currently ninth for a Best Comedy Actress nomination, according to the latest Gold Derby odds. Some of her competitors include past Emmy winners like Jean Smart (“Hacks”) and Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), previous nominees like Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) and Issa Rae (“Insecure”), and stars of buzzy new shows like Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”).

But Lyonne has a level of respect, particularly in the indie world, that could make her more of a threat than some are expecting. She has been working steadily in the industry since the ’90s, and “Russian Doll” is a passion project that utilizes all of her skills as an artist, which the Emmys clearly recognized in 2019. If those same voters binge this second season (and it is an easy show to binge), Lyonne could very easily find herself an Emmy nominee again — and possibly for acting, directing, writing and producing.

