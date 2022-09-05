Nathan Lane (‘Only Murders in the Building’) wins long-awaited first Emmy for Best Comedy Guest Actor

As Gold Derby predicted, Nathan Lane finally broke his streak of five Best Comedy Guest Actor Emmy losses by taking the gold for “Only Murders in the Building” at the 2022 Creative Arts ceremony. Upon receiving this nomination in July, he became the sole record holder for most bids in the category after having previously shared the distinction with the late Fred Willard. His past notices came for comedic appearances on “Frasier” (1995), “Mad About You” (1998) and “Modern Family” (2011, 2013-2014).

Those who were bested by Lane in this contest were Jerrod Carmichael (“Saturday Night Live”), Bill Hader (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), James Lance (“Ted Lasso”), Christopher McDonald (“Hacks”) and Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”). All are Emmy newcomers except Hader, who has amassed 25 nominations since 2009, including two others in this category for “Saturday Night Live” (2015, 2018). This year, his work on the comedy series “Barry” has also brought him lead acting, producing, directing and writing bids.

Lane appears in four episodes of the first season of “Only Murders in the Building” as Teddy Dimas, a businessman and resident of the titular New York City apartment building. His episode submission, “The Boy from 6B,” is centered on the point of view of Teddy’s deaf son, Theo (James Caverly), and thus includes no audible dialogue. Through Theo, Teddy finds out that the two of them are suspects in the murder of one of their neighbors, and he then resolves to protect his son at all costs.

At 66, Lane is the seventh oldest man to ever pull off a Best Comedy Guest Actor win. Those who rank ahead of him in that regard are Bob Newhart (84, “The Big Bang Theory,” 2013), Tim Conway (74, “30 Rock,” 2008), Carl Reiner (73, “Mad About You,” 1995), Mel Brooks (71-73, “Mad About You,” 1997-1999), Gene Wilder (70, “Will & Grace,” 2003) and Jack Albertson (67, “Cher,” 1975).

“Only Murders” received a total of 17 Emmy nominations for its inaugural season, including one female guest bid for Jane Lynch (who lost to Laurie Metcalf of “Hacks”). Heading into next Monday’s main ceremony, the show has a win total of three, as it was also honored on Sunday night for its production design and sound mixing.

