‘Doctor Who’ gets some ‘Sex’ appeal: Ncuti Gatwa promises to deliver ‘fabulousness’ as the 14th Doctor

After making history with Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor in “Doctor Who” history, the show is blazing a trail yet again with the announcement that Ncuti Gatwa, best known for playing openly gay teen Eric Effiong on Netflix’s “Sex Education,” will be manning the TARDIS controls as the 14th Doctor on the long-running sci-fi series about a time-traveling alien who explores the universe with human companions. He’ll be the first Black actor to play the role as the series lead.

“I feel really happy that I can now talk about it because I got cast in February and I have been keeping it a secret since then,” Gatwa told The Independent (watch above). But he’s “also really nervous. It’s an incredibly iconic role and an incredibly iconic show, and I just hope I do it justice. I’m following some very big footsteps.” He’s hoping to bring “fabulousness” to the role, and he’s going to “try to do Russell’s writing justice.” He’s referring to Russell T Davies, the once and future showrunner of “Doctor Who.” He’s the one who revived the franchise in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor. He eventually handed the reins to Steven Moffat, who handed the show off to Chris Chibnall, and now it’s going back to Davies.

But while the Rwanda-born Gatwa is the first Black actor to play the Doctor full-time, he’s not the first ever to play the role. In 2020 the show introduced Jo Martin as a mysterious previous version of the Doctor whom the current Doctor (Whittaker) couldn’t remember. To keep the show running for this long, “Doctor Who” has recast the Doctor periodically through “regeneration”: when the Doctor is mortally wounded, they don’t die but rather regenerate into a new form. But the Doctor always retains the memory of all their past incarnations … except this one.

Still, Gatwa’s casting is a huge milestone for the character, who before Whittaker had been played by 13 white men (including John Hurt as the War Doctor). What else might it mean for the character? Davies is an openly gay showrunner who has explored queer themes in projects like “Queer as Folk,” “Years and Years,” “A Very English Scandal,” and “It’s a Sin,” and Gatwa is most famous for playing an unapologetically queer character in “Sex Education,” so perhaps they’ll grant my wish of queering the Doctor.

They’re kinda queer already: I’m using they/them pronouns since they have now assumed male and female forms and thus can’t be categorized neatly into a gender binary. Also, the Doctor has fallen in love with women — then eventually became a woman with a female companion who fell in love with her. There’s literally no way to keep their relationships straight. Regardless of what the show does with the character, I’m looking forward to how it plays out. Judging just from his work on “Sex Education,” Gatwa has that manic Doctor energy, but also the dramatic depth you need for a character who has been to the ends of the universe and back and experienced trauma along the way.

At age 29 (he’ll be 30 in October), Gatwa will also be the youngest Doctor since Matt Smith climbed aboard in 2010 at age 27, so hopefully he’ll also bring a similar playfulness to the role. I wouldn’t mind a bow tie or two either. Bow ties are still cool.

