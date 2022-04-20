Netflix considers ads on its service as earnings drop

Netflix, which almost exists as a synonym for “watching something at home” (like Kleenex means “blowing your nose”) is having an unusual week. It announced on Monday that it hasn’t just hit a plateau with gaining new subscribers, it actually lost over 200,000 users in the first quarter of 2022.

As such, CEO Reed Hastings is reportedly considering doing something that has heretofore been unthinkable for the company: adding an ad-funded tier.

Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, and Peacock already have separate tiers, with Disney+ announcing they were planning to move in this direction, too. Until now, the company that gave video stores their first death blow had been against it. But Hastings has admitted this may be the path ahead.

“Those that have followed Netflix know that I’ve been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription. But as much as I’m a fan of that, I’m a bigger fan of consumer choice. And allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price and are advertising-tolerant, get what they want, makes a lot of sense,” Hastings said on Tuesday.

Hats off to Hastings for coming up with the term “consumer choice” as a euphemism for “possibly pay the higher price to keep things as they are.”

It will be interesting to see if this alters the programming. Will Netflix’s ad-tier just mean something akin to pre-roll when you start a movie, or will it be more intrusive, like what you see in services like Tubi and Pluto?

Some of Netflix’s self-produced television series, as well as their house-style documentaries, can easily be adapted for traditional “act breaks” with a fade-to-black. Less known is how it might work for Netflix’s more auteur-driven work. Where does one slip an ad in “Roma,” “The Irishman,” “The Lost Daughter,” or “The Power of the Dog”? How does one tell Rian Johnson to work around these obstacles on his “Knives Out” sequels?

Also, could this lead the way to a mega-deal between Netflix and a giant brand like General Motors or Coca-Cola to kickstart a company-wide product placement program? That would be unprecedented, but just the kind of “disruptive” move Netflix is known for. (If they take this idea from me, I expect a cut, or at least free membership for life.)Netflix’s CFO Spencer Neumann added that any significant changes are “not something that’s in our plans right now,” but added that “it’s not like we have religion against advertising, to be clear.”

