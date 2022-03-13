Netflix sweeps Annie Awards: ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ wins over Oscar frontrunner ‘Encanto’

Netflix dominated the Annie Awards on March 12, winning a whopping 20 categories including the big prize, Best Studio Animated Feature. That went to “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” which also won all seven of its other races.

“Encanto,” the Oscar frontrunner for Best Animated Feature, only went three for nine (and those were in races where it wasn’t competing against “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”). Of the other Oscar nominees, “Luca” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” were shut out despite 10 and eight bids respectively. The fifth Oscar nominee, “Flee,” Best Independent Feature over “Belle,” “Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko,” “Pompo the Cinephile” and “The Summit of the Gods.”

Netflix also rule on the TV side, winning an even dozen awards across 13 categories. Its action adventure series “Arcane” claimed bragging rights by bagging nine trophies. Among its win was Best Animated TV Production (General Audience), which is roughly equivalent to the Emmy for Best Animated Program. It edged out “Bob’s Burgers,” “Love, Death + Robots,” “Star Wars: Visions” and “Tuca & Bertie.”

These precursor prizes are presented by the Hollywood chapter of the International Animated Film Association. The ceremony is set for Saturday, March 12. That is five days before final Oscar voting commences.

Seven of the last 11 Annie Awards champs have previewed the Oscar winner: “Rango” (2012), “Frozen” (2014), “Inside Out” (2016), “Zootopia” (2017), “Coco” (2018), “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2019) and “Soul” (2021).

In 2020, “Klaus” was tops with the Annies but it was “Toy Story 4” that took home the top Oscar. Back in 2011, “How to Train Your Dragon” won over the Annies while the academy embraced “Toy Story 3.” In 2013, the Annies went with “Wreck-It-Ralph” while the academy adored “Brave” and in 2015, the Annies named “How to Train Your Dragon 2” as Best Animated Feature but the Oscar winner was “Big Hero 6.”

