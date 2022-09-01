Can Netflix’s ‘Arcane’ win Best Animated Program Emmy on its first try?

It’s not easy to break into the Emmy race for Best Animated Program for a show’s first season. Just ask the people behind “Family Guy,” “Archer” and “BoJack Horseman.” But this year, Netflix’s “Arcane” was able to do it and could very well win the prize for its first year of eligibility, becoming the first one to do so since “Over the Garden Wall” in 2015. In order to claim victory, the show will have to beat back three other programs with multiple wins in the category and another freshman series that’s based on the biggest property in cinema.

“Arcane” has submitted its sixth episode for Emmy eligibility, “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down.” Viktor is trying to come to terms with his terminal diagnosis and shows Jayce the potential that the hex core has to heal people. They both show this to Heimerdinger who wants them to destroy it, but Jayce works behind the scenes to remove Heimerdinger from the Council. Vi and Courtney are loose in Zaun but Vi has been badly injured. Courtney is able to get her hands on a potion and feeds it to Vi who is rocked awake and has her wound healed. Silco makes it clear to Marcus that he wants Vi and Courtney to be killed. He corners the pair and sicks a group of junkies on them but Courtney manages to make a water tower collapse, allowing them to escape and continue to search for Jinx. Jinx sets off a blue smoke flair and Vi sees it. When Vi reaches Jinx, the reunion is short-lived as she becomes hostile at the presence of Courtney. They are once again cornered by Firelights and proceed to get into a huge firefight, but the Firelights are able to capture and disappear with Vi and Courtney as Jinx screams in anguish.

Like “Primal” did last year, this show’s chances are really good because it’s specifically the animation branch of the TV Academy that’s voting for the winner. It’s gorgeously animated and the attention to detail is incredible. As if that weren’t enough, back in March the show was nominated for nine Annie Awards and won every single one of them including Best General Audience Animated Production. If the voters aren’t already familiar with the story, they could get lost with all the different storylines and characters which could end up costing it in the end.

“Rick and Morty” is back with “Mort Dinner Rick Andre,” the premiere episode of the show’s fifth season. In trying to save Rick, Morty crash lands the spaceship in the ocean incurring the wrath of Rick’s longtime “nemesis,” Mr. Nimbus. Rick invites him to dinner to negotiate a truce and has Morty keep good wine in a dimension where time goes faster so it can age. While retrieving the wine, Morty accidentally becomes a nemesis to the people of the dimension. Morty is also trying to finally impress Jessica and get some action with her, but that gets complicated when she becomes trapped in the alternate dimension. The show has a perfect record in this category, prevailing in 2018 (“Pickle Rick”) and 2020 (“The Vat of Acid Episode”), so it’s never one to count out. Like the win in 2020, this episode deals with Morty having to deal with consequences from messing with parallel timelines.

“The Simpsons” is returns this year for “Pixelated and Afraid,” the 12th episode of the show’s 33rd season. Lisa and Bart are concerned that Homer and Marge have become too complacent in their love life. They get their parents a trip to a romance retreat so they can get the raw passion back in their relationship. While en route to the retreat, Homer loses control of the car and crashes it into a frozen river. With no phone and no clothes, Homer and Marge find an old cabin site to use as shelter. After a brush with a dangerous wolverine, the two share a passionate night together and the next morning they are able to find the ranger station. The two then watch the sunset while they embrace. This episode is one of the best submissions the show has had in years and finds a way to reimagine a specific trope (Homer and Marge’s sex life) in a way that works just as well as it did when it was done in the very early seasons. Of course, let’s not forget that this is the show’s 31st nomination in the category and that they’ve won this thing 11 times, which could make this one a stealth contender to pull off an upset.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe makes their debut in this category with the Disney+ hypothetical series, “What If…?” The show has submitted “What If…Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands,” the fourth episode of the first season. The episode imagines what would have happened if Christine Palmer had died instead of Strange losing his hands in a car crash. Strange starts manipulating time in order to bring Palmer back despite many warnings that he shouldn’t. After many failed attempts, he then tries to gain enough power to change things by absorbing magical beings. He learns that the Ancient One split him into two alternate versions with the other accepting Palmer’s death. The two Strange’s battle and the bad one prevails and absorbs the good one. He is able to bring back Palmer but in doing so rips the fabric of space and time apart, watches Palmer disintegrate and then must grieve alone for eternity. It’s well-animated but if the lack of trophies for “Wandavision” last year are any indication, it may not be one to take seriously for the win. Also, a Disney property has not won this category since “Prep & Landing” in 2010.

Rounding out this year’s race is “Bob’s Burgers,” which is up for the first part of the show’s 12th season finale, “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner.” Tina’s birthday is on the horizon, and she is excited to strut the halls of school with her new horse T-shirt. Unfortunately, Tammy and Jocelyn both declare the shirt to be weird during the school’s morning announcements. This causes Tina to lose herself in her erotic friend fiction where she creates a “Blade Runner” type world where her, Jimmy Jr. and Zeke are all robots on the run. Elsewhere, Bob is distraught to find insulting graffiti in the restaurant’s bathroom and Louise and Gene are both insanely eager to have Tina take them out for boba. This is the show’s 11th consecutive nomination and has already won here twice: First in 2014 for “Mazel-Tina” and again in 2017 for “Bob Actually.” The episode is funny and Tina’s take on “Blade Runner” is a sight to behold, but voters might find it a little anticlimactic as part two of the episode wasn’t submitted.

