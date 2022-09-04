Netflix’s ‘Arcane’ wins Emmy Award for Best Animated Program on first nomination

“Arcane” won the Emmy for Best Animated Program at Saturday evening’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremony. It was the overwhelming favorite to win according to Gold Derby’s combined odds, which were at 16/5. The series also took home three individual juried awards: Julien Georgel (Art Director), Anne-Laure To (Color Script Artist) and Bruno Couchinho (Background Designer).

Their winning episode was “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down.” The episode sees Vi attempting to reunite with Jinx. When they do finally see each other again as Jinx becomes hostile to the presence of Courtney, who Vi brought along. They’re then cornered by the Firelights who capture Vi and Courtney.

SEE 2022 Creative Arts Emmy winners list in all categories [UPDATING LIVE]

Gold Derby’s second place pick was “Rick and Morty” for their season five premiere “Mort Dinner Rick Andre,” which had 39/10 odds of prevailing. Rick’s nemesis, Mr. Nimbus, has been summoned and Rick attempts to negotiate a peace with him. Morty accidentally becomes the enemy of an entire universe and tries to take advantage of a second chance with Jessica. Beth and Jerry attempt to prove their new sex-positive marriage is working out great by getting in bed with Mr. Nimbus.

“The Simpsons” was in third place in our odds, at 9/2, to pick up a twelfth win for the 33rd season episode “Pixelated and Afraid.” While driving to a romantic couples’ weekend that Bart and Lisa forced on them, Homer and Marge get into a bad car accident that forces the couple to bring out their inner survivalist instincts and brings out a long-simmering passion that they hadn’t had in years.

The Marvel hypothetical show “What If…?” was fourth place in our odds, at 9/2, for the episode “What if…Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” When Christine Palmer dies in a car accident, Strange becomes obsessed with manipulating time so that he can bring her back. When he resorts to absorbing magical beings, his powers end up ripping apart the fabric of space and time.

Perennial nominee “Bob’s Burgers” was in fifth place with 9/2 odds for the episode “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner.” When her confidence about her new T-shirt is destroyed when its mocked on the morning announcements, Tina uses her erotic friend fiction to create a “Blade Runner” style world where her, Jimmy Jr. and Zeke are robots attempting to evade the authorities.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?