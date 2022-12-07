Netflix pushes sound editing and design for ‘Bardo,’ latest film from Alejandro González Iñárritu [Exclusive Video]

“Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” is the latest project from Alejandro González Iñárritu, the four-time Academy Award winner who serves as a multi-hyphenate (director-co-writer-producer-editor-music) on the surreal new film that was released in select theaters on November 4 and hits Netflix in the United States on December 16. The Best Picture contender is described as an “epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio (Daniel Gimenez Cacho), a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles who is compelled to return to his native Mexico.”

In an exclusive video featurette pushing “Bardo’s” sound editing strengths for Oscar consideration in that craft category, supervising sound editor and sound designer Martin Hernandez and supervising sound editor Nicolas Becker (along with Iñárritu, who won Oscars for writing, directing and producing “Birdman” and for directing “The Revenant”) talk about their inspiration in producing the film’s audio.

Says Iñárritu: “For me, the important thing was to have the audio as an almost parallel narrative that was supporting the visual journey.”

Hernandez put forth his view that in fact Iñárritu “is more of an audio director than an image director.”

Notes Becker: “To work with such a director, what I want is to go in his brain, to understand how he feels. How he experiences things. Colors, pictures, framing, movement of camera, everything about filmmaking. I really want to create a collaboration and be like a sonic interface of his brain.”

Watch the artisans expound on “Bardo’s” sound design and editing in the video featurette above, titled “Crafting a Parallel Sonic Universe: The Sound of Bardo.”

