Netflix renews ‘Big Mouth’ for Season 7 – plus orders more ‘Human Resources’

Netflix animated comedy series “Big Mouth” will continue for another season.

The show from Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett originally debuted in 2017 and was an immediate win for the streaming service, earning strong reviews and eventual Emmy Awards recognition (including three consecutive nominations for Best Animated Series).

“Big Mouth” follows “a group of teenage seventh graders, including best friends Nick Birch and Andrew Glouberman, as they navigate their way through puberty with struggles like masturbation and sexual arousal all in the Westchester County suburbs of New York.”

The voice cast includes Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, and Ayo Edebiri. Rudolph, who plays Connie the Hormone Monstress, has won two Emmy Awards for her voice performance.

Netflix also made moves with its “Big Mouth” universe on Monday. In addition to the Season 7 renewal for the flagship show, the “Big Mouth” spinoff, “Human Resources,” will return for a second season with all series regulars returning. It features Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Rudolph, and Kroll.

