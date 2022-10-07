Netflix reveals theatrical plans for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

It’s never been “business as usual” with the “Knives Out” franchise. The main idea was kicking around Rian Johnson’s head for well over a decade, and when he wrapped “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” it was initially believed he’d start in on a new Star Wars trilogy. But he figured it was now or never to do get a more Earth-bound project off the ground. A production delay with the 007 picture “No Time To Die” meant some sudden availability with Daniel Craig, who took on the role of Benoit Blanc, the last of the gentleman sleuths. The movie was produced independently, sold to Lionsgate after its Toronto International Film Festival Debut, and made more than $300 million at the box office, securing Johnson a Best Original Screenplay Oscars nomination.

Netflix gobbled up rights to two more films for a ludicrous sum (a reported $469 million), and the production headed to a small Greek island in the thick of the pandemic for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The new film, which also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, and Kate Hudson was well-received at this year’s TIFF, and everyone was ready for a Christmastime release on the Big Red Streamer.

But Netflix has announced that the crowd-pleaser will receive a substantial one-week sneak peek release beginning November 23, which includes Thanksgiving weekend. And for the first time in their history, Netflix has cut a deal with major chains like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.

It’s a development that shows exhibitors recognize they must bend to stay competitive and shelve previous notions of exclusivity windows, which have already shrunk from three months to 45 days. As CNBC quotes AMC’s Adam Aron, the one-week sneak “sufficiently respects the sanctity of our current theatrical window policy.” He said, “it has been our desire that we find a way to crack the code [between theatrical exhibition and streaming] and synergistically work together. By doing so, theaters will make more money by having more titles to show, and thanks to the larger cultural resonance those movies can gain from a theatrical release, they will wind up playing to a wider audience when they also are viewed on streaming platforms.”

From Netflix’s side, apart from the revenue they’ll get from ticket sales, the week in the theater will add to the title’s streaming buzz (which sometimes evaporates when a project launches, given such a flooded marketplace), but as it is just a “one week sneak” won’t annoy subscribers too much for feeling like their monthly fee is losing value. Hopefully.

All of the awards season Netflix films (like “Roma” and “Marriage Story”), and some of their more significant action releases (like “The Gray Man”), have had some kind of theatrical exhibition. Still, usually, they are simultaneous with their streaming release, or just a week or two earlier (as with this season’s “Blonde”). Moreover, these releases are usually quite small, except for a showcase at New York’s Paris Theater and the Bay Theater in Los Angeles, for example. In an unusual move prior to finalizing the Paris Theater deal, “The Irishman” was booked for some time at a dark Broadway house.

