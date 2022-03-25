Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie, ‘Blonde’ with Ana de Armas, rated NC-17 for sexual content

When Netflix subscribers finally get to check out the long-awaited Marilyn Monroe film “Blonde” from director Andrew Dominik, they’ll see something rare for a mainstream release: an NC-17 rating.

The forthcoming movie, which stars Ana de Armas as Monroe, is coming soon to Netflix and, on Wednesday, it was given the adults-only rating by the Motion Picture Association.

Not that anyone who has followed the project should be surprised. The film is based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates, which includes numerous graphic scenes of sex and violence. Dominik himself previously discussed the movie and revealed it was likely marked for an NC-17 rating.

“It’s a demanding movie,” he said in February to ScreenDaily. “If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the f–king audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office. … It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

“Blonde” stands as the first Netflix Original Film to receive an NC-17 rating, but as The Hollywood Reporter noted, the service has streamed NC-17 films before, like “Blue Is the Warmest Color.”

“Blonde,” long in the works, was written and directed by Dominik and produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Brad Pitt, and Scott Robertson. De Armas, fresh off her R-rated thriller “Deep Water,” stars as Monroe, with support from Adrien Brody (as Arthur Miller), Bobby Cannavale (as Joe DiMaggio), and Julianne Nicholson (as Monroe’s mother).

“Blonde” is scheduled to be released in 2022 by Netflix.

