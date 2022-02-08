Netflix dominates 2022 Oscar nominations with 27: See studio-by-studio breakdown

Netflix reaped a staggering 27 Oscar nominations and tops our studio scorecard. Almost half of these went to overall nominations leader “The Power of the Dog,” which scored a dozen bids including one for Best Picture. Three other films from the streamer — “Don’t Look Up,” “The Lost Daughter,” and “tick, tick… BOOM!” — also made appearances in above-the-line categories.

Following Netflix on the list of the most-recognized studios is Warner Bros. with an impressive total of 16. All of those were for a pair of Best Picture contenders: “Dune” (10) and “King Richard” (six). Next is Walt Disney Studios with nine bids spread among three animated films (“Encanto,” “Luca,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”) and three live action ones (“Cruella,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home”).

Tied for fifth place with eight nominations apiece are MGM/UA and 20th Century Studios. Each has one film in the Best Picture race with “Licorice Pizza” and “West Side Story,” respectively.

The remaining three Best Picture slots are filled by AppleTV+’s “CODA,” Focus Features’ “Belfast,” and Searchlight Pictures’ “Nightmare Alley.”

Scroll down to see the complete breakdown of studios that received multiple 2022 Oscar nominations (Here’s the list of Oscar nominations by category).

27 NOMINATIONS

Netflix

12 for “The Power of the Dog”

4 for “Don’t Look Up”

3 for “The Lost Daughter”

2 for “tick, tick… BOOM!”

1 for “Audible”

1 for “The Hand of God”

1 for “Lead Me Home”

1 for “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

1 for “Robin Robin”

1 for “Three Songs for Benazir”

16 NOMINATIONS

Warner Bros.

10 for “Dune”

6 for “King Richard”

9 NOMINATIONS

Walt Disney

3 for “Encanto”

2 for “Cruella”

1 for “Luca”

1 for “Raya and the Last Dragon”

1 for “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”

1 for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

8 NOMINATIONS

MGM/UA

3 for “Licorice Pizza”

3 for “No Time to Die”

1 for “Cyrano”

1 for “House of Gucci”

20th Century Studios

7 for “West Side Story”

1 for “Free Guy”

7 NOMINATIONS

Focus Features

7 for “Belfast”

Searchlight Pictures

4 for “Nightmare Alley”

2 for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

1 for “Summer of Soul”

6 NOMINATIONS

Apple TV+

3 for “CODA”

3 for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Neon

3 for “Flee”

2 for “The Worst Person in the World”

1 for “Spencer”

4 NOMINATIONS

Amazon

3 for “Being the Ricardos”

1 for “Coming 2 America”

Bitters End

4 for “Drive My Car”

2 NOMINATIONS

Sony Pictures Classics

2 for “Parallel Mothers”

