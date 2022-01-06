Netflix could win more Oscars than ever before thanks to ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Three Songs for Benazir’ …

At last year’s Oscars, Netflix trounced the competition by winning seven of the night’s 23 trophies, including double victorious for both “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Mank.” That brought the company’s historical tally to 15 total Oscars (see the list below). This year, thanks to the juggernaut that is “The Power of the Dog,” Gold Derby’s official odds predict the streamer will find success in six categories and be competitive in many more. Is Netflix about to win more Oscars than ever before?

“The Power of the Dog” is forecasted by Gold Derby to win five statuettes: Best Picture, Best Director (Jane Campion), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Campion). In addition, the Western psychological drama is in second place for Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Cinematography and Best Score. If all eight categories come to fruition, that would single-handedly break Netflix’s personal record it just set last year. But that’s only one movie.

After being shortlisted in mid-December, “Three Songs for Benazir” is now predicted to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. Netflix acquired the 22-minute project in December from directors Gulistan and Elizabeth Mirzaei. The story focuses on a young refugee living in modern-day Afghanistan who’s newly married and has dreams of joining the Afghan National Army.

There’s also “The Lost Daughter,” which comes in second place at Gold Derby in two categories: Best Actress (Olivia Colman) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Maggie Gyllenhaal). Director Gyllenhaal adapted the story from Elena Ferrante‘s novel about two mothers of different ages who connect over their shared postpartum depression.

Some of the other Netflix productions expected to score nominations at the 2022 Academy Awards include modern-day musical “tick, tick… Boom!,” disaster allegory “Don’t Look Up,” black-and-white drama “Passing,” animated feature “The Mitchells vs the Machines” and documentary film “Procession.” Potential contenders to keep an eye on include “Bruised,” “The Unforgivable,” “The Harder They Fall” and “The Guilty.”

Here is the complete list of Netflix Oscar wins through the years:

“If Anything Happens I Love You” (2021)

Best Animated Short Film

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2021)

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Mank” (2021)

Best Cinematography

Best Production Design

“My Octopus Teacher” (2021)

Best Documentary Feature

“Two Distant Strangers” (2021)

Best Live Action Short

“American Factory” (2020)

Best Documentary Feature

“Marriage Story” (2020)

Best Supporting Actress — Laura Dern

“Period. End of Sentence.” (2019)

Best Documentary Short

“Roma” (2019)

Best Director — Alfonso Cuarón

Best Cinematography

Best International Feature

“Icarus” (2018)

Best Documentary Feature

“The White Helmets” (2017)

Best Documentary Short

