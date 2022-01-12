2022 SAG Awards film nominations by studio: Netflix leads with 7, followed by United Artists with 6

Netflix was the top film studio when the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced on January 12. The streaming service picked up seven bids, followed by United Artists with six, and Warner Bros. with four. And when you add up Disney-owned properties, the Mouse House has five. Check out the complete list of nominations here.

Netflix’s nominations are spread across five films, and it’s the only studio nominated in five out of the six available categories. “The Power of the Dog” leads the way with three individual acting nominations for lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch and supporting performers Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. But it didn’t get a nomination in the ensemble category; Netflix’s representative in that race is “Don’t Look Up.” “The Lost Daughter” lead actress Olivia Colman also made the cut, as did “tick, tick…Boom!” leading man Andrew Garfield and “Passing” supporting actress Ruth Negga. The only category Netflix missed was for stunt ensembles.

United Artists’ haul was powered by “House of Gucci” with noms for its cast, plus individual citations for Lady Gaga and Jared Leto. Warner Bros. earned its four noms for “King Richard” in the races for ensemble and lead actor (Will Smith) plus a pair of stunt bids for “Dune” and “The Matrix Resurrections.” And Disney’s five noms are for five different films across Disney, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures. See the full breakdown by studio below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow movie fans here in our forums.

NOMINATIONS BY STUDIO

NETFLIX — 7 Nominations

“The Power of the Dog” — 3

“Don’t Look Up” — 1

“The Lost Daughter” — 1

“Passing” — 1

“tick, tick…Boom!” — 1

UNITED ARTISTS — 6 Nominations

“House of Gucci” — 3

“Licorice Pizza” — 1

“No Time to Die” — 1

“Respect” — 1

WARNER BROS. — 4 Nominations

“King Richard” — 2

“Dune” — 1

“The Matrix Resurrections” — 1

AMAZON — 3 Nominations

“Being the Ricardos” — 2

“The Tender Bar” — 1

APPLE — 3 Nominations

“CODA” — 2

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” — 1

DISNEY — 2 Nominations

“Black Widow” – 1

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – 1

FOCUS FEATURES — 2 Nominations

“Belfast” — 2

SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES — 2 Nominations

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — 1

“Nightmare Alley” — 1

20TH CENTURY STUDIOS — 1 NOMINATION

“West Side Story” — 1

NOMINATIONS BY FILM

3 Nominations

“House of Gucci”

“The Power of the Dog”

2 Nominations

“Being the Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“King Richard”

1 Nomination

“Black Widow”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“Passing”

“Respect”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“The Tender Bar”

“tick, tick…Boom!”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

