Netflix slaps ‘fictional’ label on ‘The Crown’ trailer, hoping to appease critics

As did Queen Elizabeth II when she accepted the winds of change and gave a televised address after the death of Princess Diana, Netflix has heard the voices of its critics and has decided to clarify, for anyone who was unsure, that its hit series “The Crown” is, indeed, not an example of fly-on-the-wall direct cinema.

The latest trailer for the sure-to-be-controversial Season 5 is now described on the streamer’s official YouTube channel and in its press materials: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.” The upcoming episodes deal with Prince Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. The show also includes scenes of Charles speaking with former Prime Minister John Major and wondering if they could convince the queen to abdicate. It will also include Diana’s death, but the fateful Paris car crash will remain off-screen.

Netflix’s tweak comes shortly after Dame Judi Dench, she who has donned an on-screen crown to play both Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Victoria (twice!), wrote a sternly-worded letter to the Times of London, arguing that the series is “cruelly unjust” and “damaging.” Given the shaky nature of British institutions right now after the passing of the Queen and the rotating door at 10 Downing Street, showrunner Peter Morgan likely figured it might be wise to give an inch and let the words “fictional dramatization” make their way into official marketing materials. He has also said that the show is “a love letter” to Queen.

In a statement to Variety, Netflix added that “‘The Crown’ has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series five is a fictional dramatization, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the Royal Family – one that has already been scrutinized and well documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

The new season drops on November 9 and features Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip. Since its debut in 2016, the wildly popular show has won an astounding 21 Emmys from 61 nominations. Winning performers include Claire Foy, Josh O’Connor, Tobian Menzies, Gillian Anderson, John Lithgow, and Olivia Colman.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards nominees through January 10

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions