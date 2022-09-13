26 Emmys for Netflix: 11 shows win including ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Ozark’ …

Even though Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson roasted Netflix not once, but twice at the beginning of the telecast, the streaming service gets the last laugh. After two Creative Arts ceremonies last weekend and the Primetime Emmys tonight, Netflix has officially taken home 26 Emmy Awards in 2022.

Netflix entered the 74th annual awards with 105 total nominations, trailing only HBO and HBO Max with 140. Between all of the ceremonies, Netflix won 26 total awards, including three wins at the Primetime ceremony for “Squid Game” for Drama Actor (Lee Jung-jae) and Directing, and “Ozark” for Drama Supporting Actress (Julia Garner). Despite these banner victories and strong showings from “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things” overall, Netflix ends this cycle down almost 41% in wins over last year, when it took home 44 Emmys; it also trails HBO and HBO Max, which ended up with 38 total trophies.

In total, 11 different series contributed to Netflix’s victories this year, which is two shy of last year’s 13. Below, see the complete list of Netflix’s shows that won 2022 Emmys.

Squid Game – 6

Drama Actor (Lee Jung-jae)

Drama Directing (“Red Light, Green Light”)

Drama Guest Actress (Lee Yo-mi)

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Stunt Performance

Stranger Things – 5

Music Supervision

Prosthetic Makeup

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Arcane – 4

Animated Program

3 Juried Awards for Individual Achievement in Animation, including:

Art Direction

Background Designer

Color Script Artist

Love on the Spectrum U.S. – 3

Casting for a Reality Program

Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Unstructured Reality Program

Love, Death & Robots – 2

Juried Award for Individual Achievement in Animation for Character Designer

Short Form Animated Program

Bridgerton – 1

Period and/or Character Hairstyling

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – 1

Short Form Comedy or Drama Actor (Tim Robinson)

Our Great National Parks – 1

Narrator (Barack Obama)

Ozark – 1

Drama Supporting Actress (Julia Garner)

Queer Eye – 1

Structured Reality Program

The House – 1

Juried Award for Individual Achievement in Animation for Animator